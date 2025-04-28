There Are Reasons Why Eagles Drafted Defense With First Five Picks
PHILADELPHIA – When were the Eagles going to switch to offense? That was one of the many questions among reporters ensconced in the “Media House” on the grounds of the NovaCare Complex on Saturday as the NFL Draft rolled into Day 3.
Their first five picks were on defense. Unlike past years, the Eagles didn’t particularly set out to draft defense, it was just the way things went this time around.
“We have a bunch of starters under long-term contracts, starters who are in the prime of their career, so it allows you to really, on the fly, get young on that side of the ball,” said Roseman. “And we needed it a couple of years ago. I'd say this year's draft we were open to whatever the board told us at where we were picking. We really felt like we were taking the best guys. We were really sticking to the board in terms of where we are.”
A couple of years ago, in 2023, the Eagles took seven players. Five were on defense. The only two on offense that year were lineman Tyler Steen and quarterback Tanner McKee. And their first three picks last year were on defense.
The answer about when they would switch to the other side of the ball in this year’s draft arrived around midday on Saturday when they selected Boston College center Drew Kendall.
The expectation is that first-round pick Jihaad Campbell will become a starter, perhaps on the edge, and probably sooner rather than later. First, he has to get healthy from the torn left labrum surgery he had last month.
“We always want to improve the front seven and we view him as a front seven player who's got incredible versatility and a skillset to do both those things (linebacker and edge rush)," said Roseman. “And the appeal is that he's got this rush skillset.”
Like Campbell, second-round pick Drew Mukuba has the versatility to be used as a weapon at different positions.
“It's really hard to find cover safeties and guys who have the ability to come down and play over the slot, play in the middle of the field, have natural instincts, play the ball,” said Roseman. “…he plays an Eagles brand of football. I think for us, the value fit the need right there. We felt like throughout this process, this guy just did everything, checked all the boxes, and that was really what we're looking for from that position.”
After trading out of the third round, the Eagles went defense with their first three picks on Saturday, starting with fourth-round defensive lineman Ty Robinson.
“It doesn't take long to put on the tape to like Ty Robinson,” said Roseman. “He's got quickness, he can work edges, he's strong with his hands, he's got great elite character. He's a Philly kind of player.”
In the fifth round, Roseman took cornerback Mac McWilliams and off-ball linebacker Smael Mondon, Jr. They are just like the first two picks in that they offer position versatility. McWilliams can go outside to the corner or inside to the slot, while Mondon can rush or cover from his linebacker spot.
