Things Trending Poorly For Eagles Star Unable To Practice This Week
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles practiced indoors Friday due to rainy weather in South Philadelphia and for the third consecutive day, Philadelphia was without star receiver DeVonta Smith.
Smith has been dealing with a slight hamstring issue for a few weeks and seemed to exacerbate the situation during the Nov. 14 win over Washington.
Despite a mini-bye week coming off a Thursday night game against the Commanders and Sunday night’s Week 12 affair at the Los Angeles Smith was unable to practice, a strong indication that the Alabama product will not play.
The Eagles will release an official game status report on Friday afternoon.
If Smith cannot go, Jahan Dotson will bump up to the WR2 position opposite A.J. Brown. A trade pickup in late August from Washington, Dotson has nine receptions for 106 yards in 10 games this season but seems to be developing more of a rapport with quarterback Jalen Hurts recently.
From there rookies Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith could also get a bump up in playing time and there is a chance that WR/punt returner Britain Covey is activated off injured reserve after being a full participant in practice this week.
“Both [Wilson and Dotson] have made some big plays in the past couple weeks, right?” Sirianni said Friday morning. “Johnny catching his first touchdown pass, Jahan catching a deep ball in the Jacksonville game and then also the Dallas game.
"And the things that we see in practice. These guys come and work hard every single day. They put it on the line every single day, they’ve had good practices throughout the week and we’re excited about their possibilities if they need to go.”
Edge rusher Bryce Huff will miss Sunday’s game at the Rams after undergoing wrist surgery this week and will likely be placed on IR, perhaps to make room for Covey.
Four other players have been dealing with injuries this week were at practice Friday and are expected to play against the Rams: Hurts (ankle), middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin), defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot), and rookie edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (ankle).
The Eagles also made a minor roster move Friday, releasing edge rusher David Anenih from the practice squad and signing edge rusher Ochaun Mathis.
A sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2023 out of Nebraska, Mathis played in eight games with the Rams as a rookie and five more with the New England Patriots this season before being waived on Nov. 19.
