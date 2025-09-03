This Underrated Eagles Player Could Become A Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are dropping the Super Bowl LIX banner on Thursday night and will begin their quest back to the big game with an NFC East showdown right away against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
It's going to be a big night, obviously. The glitz and the glam is going to be on full display. The Eagles are hanging their second Super Bowl banner and there going to be plenty of storylines to follow. The Micah Parsons trade likely will dominate headlines as well as how the Eagles look in general in their return to the field. Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, and DeVonta Smith likely will be the guys who get talked about the most from the Eagles' side, along with Jalen Carter and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
There's so much firepower on the Eagles that it's difficult to truly touch upon all of the talent that they had. Even that list above didn't include guys like Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Dallas Goedert, Zack Baun, and plenty others.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a potential breakout star on their hands
Some of these guys, like Baun, came out of nowhere and developed into superstars in Philadelphia. Others, like Barkley, already were stars before they came to town.
Each and every year brings new breakout performances. If you're looking for one in Philadelphia, look no further than 24-year-old defensive tackle Moro Ojomo for the Eagles. He's going to play a big role in replacing Milton Willians this year. He played in all 17 games for the Eagles last year, including one start, but was buried behind Williams and Carter. Now, you'll like see him get some of the opportunities that Williams had last year when he broke out. With a wrecking ball like Carter getting double-teamed left and right, there are holes for guys around him and Ojomo is the guy to watch.
Recently, Johnson made sure to highlight the young pass rusher.
"Take it from me: He’s the real deal," Johnson said.
By the time the 2025 season comes to an end, you're going to be talking about Ojomo plenty if he can stay healthy.