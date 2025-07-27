Three Days Of Eagles Training Camp Haven't Solved Three Key Concerns
PHILADELPHIA – Day 3 of Eagles training camp came and went on Saturday, which bled into Sunday’s first day off. It’s early, but the same three concerns the Eagles entered camp with have yet to sort themselves out. They may even be more concerning.
Is there enough on the edge? That was probably the top issue coming into camp. It still is, but not anymore than it was when camp began, if only because it isn’t always easy to evaluate players in the trenches until the pads go on. That will happen this week, probably on Tuesday.
Despite that, the two top reserves - Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche - haven’t done much that has stood out – good or bad. But neither have the starters Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
Cornerback. After a strong spring, Kelee Ringo hasn’t quite built on that. Going against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is no easy task, but there are terrific receivers across the league and the Eagles are going to see their share, so they need to find not just a starter but a player capable of filling the reserve role Isaiah Rodgers had last season.
Ideally, that reserve role would probably favor Jackson since he has been in the league far longer than Ringo, has played a variety of roles, and is capable of playing either side of the field. Ringo has to show he can be the starter.
Cooper DeJean would make sense, and he would play the heck out of cornerback, but the Eagles seem to like him to do a little of everything, including playing the slot and some at safety. But it might come to putting him at corner, if Ringo can’t up his game.
Right guard. Tyler Steen has gotten all the first-team looks at the spot. It was supposed to be a competition, but so far that hasn’t materialized. Again, without pads, it’s not easy to make a definitive judgment, but my eyes were focused on Steen during Saturday’s practice, and they didn’t like what they saw. Moro Ojomo made life difficult for Steen. If the Eagles saw what my eyes did, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Matt Pryor gets some first-team reps this week.
As for Kenyon Green, he is struggling to be a full participant with a knee injury. He did not practice the first two days, and was limited on Saturday, so he is taking steps in the right direction. Perhaps he can challenge for the job.
If all three players don’t make anyone forget Mekhi Becton, Howie Roseman could go shopping in the trade or free-agent market for another offensive lineman, or maybe he will find a cornerback or edge rusher to his liking.