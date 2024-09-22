Tight End's Career-Day Lifts Eagles Over Saints - "For Smitty"
Dallas Goedert was so wide open when he caught a short pass late in the Eagles’ win over the Saints on Sunday that he looked around and said, “Where is everybody?”
They were on the ground, thanks to a pattern run by Jahan Dotson, and Goedert had nothing but green turf laid out in front of him.
“I just ran as fast as I could for as long as I could,” he said.
Goedert ended up running all the way to New Orleans 4. His 61-yard catch-and-run was the longest play of his career. It was his 10th catch of the game, which was a career-high, as were the 170 yards he collected.
His previous longest catch was 49 yards last year against the Rams. The most catches he had in a game was nine in 2019 against the Cowboys and his most yards had been 135 in 2021 vs. the Commanders.
None of that mattered to the selfless tight end. What mattered most was it set up the Eagles’ winning the game, beating the Ssaints, 15-12, on a 4-yard touchdown run from Saquon Barkley with 1:04 to play.
“I wasn’t able to see (the play) it after the game, but I was able to see it on the replay and I saw three people just kind of run into each other,” said Goedert. “That’s what made it work. I tried to do what I could do. Jahan got the big assist there. Shout out to him. Without him doing his job, I wouldn’t have been able to do mine. Like I always say, it takes a whole team.”
The catch came on a third-and-16 throw.
“I think I’m going to work on my speed a little bit so I can get into the end zone next time,” he said.
Barkley took care of that. The running back added a two-point conversion run and the Eagles walked out of the Superdome and the deep-south with a 2-1 record and a trip to play the Buccaneers next Sunday.
“He stepped up big for us,” said Barkley. “Leaving that Atlanta game, we all felt like we could’ve got the ball in his hands a little more. He’s definitely a playmaker on this team. In my opinion, one of the best tight ends in the league.
“That was a big play, a really big play. It makes my 4-yard touchdown run (it was 4) a lot easier when he can catch a drag or a shallow and take it almost 70.”
Barkley said the Eagles found a source of inspiration late after DeVonta Smith was knocked out of the game with what the running back believed was a late hit by a Saints defender who plowed into Smith’s back when the play was over. No penalty was called.
On the very next play, Barkley raced 65 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead late in the fourth quarter.
“After that we locked in, said let’s trust each other and get this done for Smitty,” said Barkley. “Sometimes it works like that. Popped off a big one right after.”
Then came Goedert’s turn to pop one.
“Any time my number gets called I’m going to do whatever I can to make the play,” he said. “It’s always fun to be involved, but we have so many special players on this offense, that when it’s my time I’m going to do what I can. When it’s AJ’s time, He’s gonna do it. Smitty. Everybody. We have an incredible squad. We just got to stay patient and wait for our turns.”
With the Eagles losing weapon after win – Smith went out, Britain Covey was lost in the first half, and A.J. Brown was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury – Brown took over on the sidelines.
Late in the game, he turned to Goedert and told him to put on his cape. So Goedert did.
