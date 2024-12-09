"Tired" Darius Slay Saves Day For Eagles With Final Pass Breakup
PHILADELPHIA – Darius Slay tossed the game ball back and forth in his hands, the one that had just been presented to him by head coach Nick Sirianni before the Eagles locker room opened and reporters came rushing in after a 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Eagles didn’t lose the game, but they lost the time of possession by more than seven minutes, which meant the defense was on the field for 71 snaps. For a cornerback who will turn 34 on New Year’s Day, as Slay will, it’s a lot, especially because Slay was out there for 69 of them.
He hung in until the very end, when he broke up a fourth-down pass intended for Adam Thielen that ended the Panthers’ hopes of an upset with 27 seconds left. On the play just prior to that, it was Slay in the vicinity on a ball that got behind him to Xavier Legette, but the rookie dropped what would have been a probably game-winner.
After that play, Slay walked slowly toward the huddle about 35 yards away with his hands on his hips.
“I was tired as (bleep), so I was like, ‘Whew,’” said Slay about Legette’s drop. “But that gave me a breath because a pass helps. It gave me a little breather. So, I’m walking to the huddle and said, ‘Yes, I can breathe a little bit, and let’s go.’ I was so happy it was incomplete. If they would’ve scored that touchdown, Philly media would’ve been on my ass - social media. I would’ve had to deactivate everything.”
Slay, who finished with six tackles, felt picked on during the game, especially on Carolina’s final drive. They attacked him, and he attacked back.
“You saw what they tried to do,” he said. “They just lined up and tried to throw it at Slay. I know I was gassed, but I ain’t going out. I was going for their (butts). I wanna win.”
Slay was credited with two pass breakups. None bigger than the final pone to Thielen, who had been a handful all game long. The 34-year-old veteran pass-catcher had nine receptions for 102 yards.
“Had a couple PBUs,” said Slay, still holding his game ball.
He said he would take it home and add to one of his trophy cases. He has one for just game balls, because, he said he has, “so, so many.”
Another case is one for his jerseys – one from his days with the Lions to his Pro Bowl ones. He also has an Eagles jersey and the one he wore in the Super Bowl.
“I’m hoping to put another (Super Bowl jersey) out there soon,” he said.
