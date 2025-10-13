Eagles Today

Trade Market Isn't A Quick Fix For Eagles

The Eagles' most recent deal for RB Tank Bigsby highlights that the trade market isn't always what it's cracked up to be.

John McMullen

Eagles RB Tank Bigsby at practice on Sept. 10, 2025
Eagles RB Tank Bigsby at practice on Sept. 10, 2025 / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

Howie Roseman’s reputation is well-deserved, but the presumption that the looming Nov. 4 trade deadline will help the Eagles fortify some obvious issues during a 4-2 start ignores the early returns from the GM’s most recent trades.

Roseman’s latest deal came on Sept. 9 when he sent two 2026 Day 3 picks – fifth- and sixth-rounders – to Jacksonville for third-year running back Tank Bigsby. 

Spun as a potential difference-maker as a kickoff returner despite a scant resume with the Jags in that role, Bigsby has looked anything but natural as a returner since his inaugural practice in Philadelphia, where he flubbed his first opportunity.

The difficulties continued in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams when Bigsby and every other Eagles’ returner struggled to handle Joshua Karty’s knuckleballs. 

The frustration boiled over during a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants last Thursday when Bigsby again flubbed a kickoff late in the second quarter after the Giants went ahead 20-17.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wanted to answer in the final 1:12 of the half, but Bigsby’s muff meant the Eagles had to start at their own 7-yard line.

Benched

Tank Bigsby
Eagles runnng back/kick returner Tank Bigsby / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Sirianni was visibly angry at the mistake, and the Eagles removed Bigsby from kickoff returns for the rest of the game in favor of the less-explosive A.J. Dillon, who also mishandled a kickoff return later.

Bigsby has also yet to play any offensive snaps and remains behind both Dillon and Will Shipley, who missed some time with a rib/oblique injury, on the depth chart despite neither player standing out.

While Bigsby rushed for 766 yards last season with the Jags, he’s also had trouble with ball security, a major reason Jacksonville moved on.

Five games aren’t enough of a sample size to make definitive statements on a trade, especially when you consider that Bigsby is under contract at a cost-effective rate through 2026, when Dillon will have likely moved on. 

For 2025, though, Bigsby is shaping up as a player the coaching staff doesn’t trust, highlighting a disconnect with Roseman’s personnel department and a cautionary tale when presuming player acquisitions result in an upgrade, something the August trade for cornerback Jakorian Bennett has also revealed.  

The abrupt retirement of veteran edge defender Za'Darius Smith on Monday morning only makes it more likely that Roseman again tries to go outside his organization for help in the coming weeks with cornerback and even offensive guard, also positions that could be addressed.

Just don't expect any miracles.

MORE NFL: Eagles Aren't In the Business Of Trading Difference-Makers

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News