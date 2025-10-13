Trade Market Isn't A Quick Fix For Eagles
Howie Roseman’s reputation is well-deserved, but the presumption that the looming Nov. 4 trade deadline will help the Eagles fortify some obvious issues during a 4-2 start ignores the early returns from the GM’s most recent trades.
Roseman’s latest deal came on Sept. 9 when he sent two 2026 Day 3 picks – fifth- and sixth-rounders – to Jacksonville for third-year running back Tank Bigsby.
Spun as a potential difference-maker as a kickoff returner despite a scant resume with the Jags in that role, Bigsby has looked anything but natural as a returner since his inaugural practice in Philadelphia, where he flubbed his first opportunity.
The difficulties continued in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams when Bigsby and every other Eagles’ returner struggled to handle Joshua Karty’s knuckleballs.
The frustration boiled over during a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants last Thursday when Bigsby again flubbed a kickoff late in the second quarter after the Giants went ahead 20-17.
Head coach Nick Sirianni wanted to answer in the final 1:12 of the half, but Bigsby’s muff meant the Eagles had to start at their own 7-yard line.
Benched
Sirianni was visibly angry at the mistake, and the Eagles removed Bigsby from kickoff returns for the rest of the game in favor of the less-explosive A.J. Dillon, who also mishandled a kickoff return later.
Bigsby has also yet to play any offensive snaps and remains behind both Dillon and Will Shipley, who missed some time with a rib/oblique injury, on the depth chart despite neither player standing out.
While Bigsby rushed for 766 yards last season with the Jags, he’s also had trouble with ball security, a major reason Jacksonville moved on.
Five games aren’t enough of a sample size to make definitive statements on a trade, especially when you consider that Bigsby is under contract at a cost-effective rate through 2026, when Dillon will have likely moved on.
For 2025, though, Bigsby is shaping up as a player the coaching staff doesn’t trust, highlighting a disconnect with Roseman’s personnel department and a cautionary tale when presuming player acquisitions result in an upgrade, something the August trade for cornerback Jakorian Bennett has also revealed.
The abrupt retirement of veteran edge defender Za'Darius Smith on Monday morning only makes it more likely that Roseman again tries to go outside his organization for help in the coming weeks with cornerback and even offensive guard, also positions that could be addressed.
Just don't expect any miracles.
MORE NFL: Eagles Aren't In the Business Of Trading Difference-Makers