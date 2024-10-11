Trade Speculation Building About Ex-Eagles Superstar
What is going on with former Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick?
Philadelphia traded him to the New York Jets, and he has been holding out ever since. The whole situation has seemed odd on the outside looking in. Reddick won't report until he gets a new deal, and the Jets won't negotiate until he's in the building.
The standoff hasn't eased even slightly, and now we're in Week 6 action with no end in sight. Reddick has racked up millions of dollars in fines. There has been speculation about a possible trade, but even that has no end in sight right now. There's no way to know what will happen and now Reddick's agency even dropped him as a client.
What's next with him? The trade deadline is quickly approaching, and it seems like the only way to end the saga is to move him. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Arizona Cardinals as a possible landing spot.
"When a pass-rusher who has topped 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons is available, he's going to stay at the top of our list," Knox said. "Haason Reddick should be available for any reasonable offer the Jets can get. New York traded for Reddick from the Eagles this offseason, but the 30-year-old wants a new contract and has not reported since taking his initial physical. Landing Reddick cost the Jets a conditional 2026 third-round pick...
"The Cardinals, who have $22.2 million in cap space available, should be interested. Arizona is hanging around the playoff picture, has already lost B.J. Ojulari (torn ACL) for the season, and employs head coach Jonathan Gannon—Reddick's defensive coordinator in Philadelphia two years ago...Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders."
Arizona has familiarity with Reddick. Maybe the two sides could make something work over the next few weeks.
