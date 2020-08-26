Training Camp Thoughts Day 9: The Cart Arrives

PHILADELPHIA - The first sighting of the cart making its way on the field to carry off an injured player is probably the worst part of summer when it comes to the NFL training camps.

For the Eagles that came on Wednesday when third-year defensive end Genard Avery, a trade-deadline pickup last season, was carted off the practice field with what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg.

Several players, starting with defensive backs Jalen Mills and Cre'Von LeBlanc came over to console Avery after he was injured.

By the time the cart was summoned, Malik Jackson, head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman also made their way over to a dejected Avery before the University of Memphis product was taken off the field.

Kicker Jake Elliott, a teammate of Avery in college at Memphis, ran over to the stop the cart and was seen hugging Avery, who was emotional as he was finally carted into the facility.

The Eagles acquired Avery from Cleveland last October for a fourth-round 2020 pick after a 4.5-sack rookie season with the Browns as a fifth-round selection. Philadelphia had significant interest in Avery leading up to the 2018 draft as a potential situational pass-rusher.

Avery was used sparingly on defense after he arrived last season and logged just 33 snaps but his role was expected to increase this season, although others, particularly Joe Ostman and rookie seventh-round pick Casey Toohill were also making a strong case to be part of a defensive end rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, and Josh Sweat.

Barnett has been out of camp practices with a lower-body injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

WENTZ WOES: Carson Wentz didn't have one of his more accurate throwing days on Wednesday, often being a hair off when it came to hitting his weapons.

Perhaps the early struggles of the offensive line are starting to take a toll especially after Ostman bull-rushed Andre Dillard onto the back of Wentz's legs, a scary sight until the QB1 rose none the worse for wear.

The lowlights were a seam pass that slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, who is having an excellent camp, picked off, and another throw that should have been intercepted by Avonte Maddox, if not for a case of the dropsies. Wentz seemed hurried for most of the session and either rushing throws or flushing to avoid the pass rush.

There was some good, however, including a dime early in practice to rookie John Hightower with Maddox in tight coverage about 40 yards downfield. Wentz also threw a perfect strike to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on a slant inside the red zone for a touchdown, one of three on the day for JJAW, who is off to a stellar start after a disappointing rookie season.

WELCOME BACK: Cornerback Sidney Jones returned to practice Wednesday morning although he was held out team drills again.

The embattled Jones hadn’t practiced at all since last Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Rasul Douglas and Craig James continue to work on the outside with the second-team in the absence of Jones and the former came up with an interception on an overthrown corner route by Nate Sudfeld which turned into a pick-six when Douglas lateraled it back to James.

Also returning to the Eagles was CB Trevor Williams and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. Williams had been with Philadelphia after signing a futures deal in the offseason but was released before the start of camp. McGill spent two weeks on the Eagles in November of 2018 and was brought back to handle some of the work inside with Javon Hargrave still out with a strained pec.

The team waived rookie linebacker Dante Olson and placed tight end Josh Perkins (upper-body injury) on injured reserve to make room for Williams and McGill.

OF ON-FIELD INTEREST:

Fletcher Cox is primed for a big season. The star defensive tackle has amazing physical attributes but he's also married that with a tremendous football IQ. Cox showed that off when he read screen pass and nearly intercepted Wentz.

Receiver Deontay Burnett might be the unsung star of camp. Few talk about the Southern Cal product but Burnett has consistently made plays during this camp and, other than DeSean Jackson, who sat out Wednesday with a planned maintenance day, Burnett has been the most consistent Philadelphia receiver from day-to-day.

On defense, the under-the-radar player has been rookie Army defensive back Elijah Riley, who has made some noise while playing in the slot. Today, it was a blitz off the edge that got home.

Sixth-round rookie receiver Quez Watkins had a solid day with a number of nice receptions, including a red-zone TD from Sudfeld with James in coverage.

Thursday is a big day for the Eagles, one that will feature a “live contact” scrimmage.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

