Travis Kelce's Speech Good; Not as Good as Brother Jason's

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce gave a speech for the ages two years ago after the Eagles defeated the New England patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles center stood behind the podium and, to a crowd of hundreds of thousands Eagles fans encircling the iconic Art Musem in Center City Philadelphia, talked about the role his team played as underdogs.

Philly was the ultimate underdog in the 2017 postseason. They weren't favored in any of the three games they played, incuding the Super Bowl. The Eagles won all three of those games.

You can find Kelce's speech with this link: https://youtu.be/DhIFNxEz1qc

Jason's brother Travis had a chance to try to top his brother's speech.

The Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end, took the stage to speak.

It was a high bar, and one Travis failed to clear, though he gave it a great shot.

it was a terrific speech, and under any other circumstances, may have been one of the best "victory parade" speeches of all time.

Not this one, though.

Jason's still rules supreme.

It was a speech by Jason that stands today as the moment Eagles fans may enjoy the most was watching. Simply put, it was the greatest championship speech of all time that took place in front of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

I wonder if Travis knew that he had to at least try and top his brothers speech. His was good but I agree that it did not top Jason's.

