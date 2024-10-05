Two Eagles Fined For Week 4 Actions Against Bucs
PHILADELPHIA - Two Eagles players were fined for their actions during the team's 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.
Middle linebacker Nakobe Dean was docked $7,886 for a hip-drop tackle in the first quarter during a 16-yard completion from Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield to tight end Cade Otten.
Dean was not penalized for the infraction on the field but the NFL's review ruled that the tackle was of the hip-drop variety, something that is a point of emphasis this season in an attempt to remove the action from the game completely.
The other Philadelphia player fined was running back Kenny Gainwell.
Gainwell has to fork over $6,237 for his unnecessary roughness penalty on a Jalen Hurts interception that was overruled by the replay official with 5:02 left in the game.
Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean appeared to pick a Hurts pass intended for Jahan Dotson and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
The replay official overturned that. Had it not been overturned the play would have been called back either way because there were offsetting penalties. Flags were thrown for the unnecessary roughness call for a low block on Gainwell and another unnecessary roughness penalty on Tampa Bay edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.
No Tampa Bay players were fined for their actions in the game.
