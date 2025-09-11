Two Key Eagles' Upgraded To Full Participants
PHILADELPHIA - There was some good news on the Eagles' second practice report of the week in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
After starting the week as limited in practice, both Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (back) and edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (hip) were upgraded to full participants on Thursday, a clear indication that both players are on track to play against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dickerson was unable to finish the Week 1 season-opening win against Dallas and was replaced by veteran Brett Toth. Hunt did make it through the game against the Cowboys, but was dinged up in the process.
Three players are looking unlikely to play on Sunday: backup quarterback Tanner McKee (thumb), running back Will Shipley (oblique), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee). Each did not participate for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
McKee and Shipley were present watching the practice in the period open to reporters, but Goedert was not present for the second straight day.
Veteran Sam Howell will back up Jalen Hurts again on Sunday.
It will take a village to replace the versatile Shipley, however. The newly-acquired Tank Bigsby could get work as the kick returner in place of Shipley, while A.J. Dillon will handle the RB2 role behind Saquon Barkley.
Shipley is also the personal protector to punter Braden Mann. That role went to Marcus Epps when Shipley left early against the Cowboys, and the Eagles would have to elevate Epps from the practice squad again to go that route.
New Addition To Injury List
Rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams was also added to the injury report as limited with a shoulder issue, and the Texas product was seen in the locker room after the session with a large ice pack on the shoulder.
Williams, a sixth-round pick back in April, was a healthy scratch in Week 1.
