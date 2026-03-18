Hollywood A Fan Of Jalen Hurts' Story, Believes In His Deep Passing Ability

Hollywood Brown was with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, watching helplessly on the other sideline as the Eagles, particularly quarterback Jalen Hurts, carved up his team to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, 40-22, at the Caesar’s Superdome on Feb. 9.

“Seeing how calm, collected, and dialed in he was, the throws he was making…I personally feel like he’s one of the top vertical passers in the league as far as his deep ball goes,” said Brown.

Brown made his comments on the ‘Speakeasy Sports’ podcast with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. He made them shortly after signing a one-year, free-agent contract to become Hurts’ teammate this fall.

Brown also talked about A.J. Brown, saying it was a topic that was broached. With whom, he did not elaborate.

“Of course, I want A.J. there,” he said. “You wanna be surrounded by great players and he’s a great player and his last name’s Brown, so I want him there. But at the end of the day, my understanding that it is a business, he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do, whatever he feels is best for him. For me, I’m coming in and I’m trying to make plays, so whoever’s in the building we’re gonna get it right. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

Hollywood Brown Praises Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts preps for his 10th career playoff game in his five seasons as the team's starting quarterback. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Brown came into the league with the Baltimore Ravens as the 25th overall pick in 2019, a year after the Ravens drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson. After three years with Jackson, came quarterbacks Kyler Murray for two years and Patrick Mahomes for two more. That’s a darn good trio right there.

Brown told ‘Speakeasy’ he really considered returning to the Ravens. Yet, he chose Hurts over Jackson. It could have had to do with money, and the Eagles gave him more. Brown didn’t get into that sort of detail.

The receiver said, however, that when he knew Hurts was transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma, he had considered returning to school to play with him rather than turn pro. In the end, Brown entered the NFL draft.

“I’ve always been a fan of Jalen Hurts, from even his story back at Alabama,” he said. “I took the long road to where I got, so I always root for guys who went on that journey. When he came to Oklahoma, when I was coming into the league, I was considering staying in school to play with him. When he got into the league and just seeing the adversity he had been through…

“I mean, everybody gets on TV, everybody’s got their opinion, that’s why we love this game, that’s why we love this sport, because anybody can chime in. You can’t be mad at somebody speaking, but I personally feel like he’s one of the top vertical passers in the league as far as his deep ball.”