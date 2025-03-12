Eagles Fan-Favorite Looking To Return To Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some key pieces since the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up on Monday.
Of the guys who reportedly are leaving, a few are Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Kenneth Gainwell among others. The Eagles also reportedly agreed to trade safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
There's been a lot of turnover and it's going to be a long offseason. There could obviously be players on the way to Philadelphia. One guy who seemingly wants to come back is former Philadelphia fan-favorite running back Boston Scott.
Scott spoke to Jeff Skversky and shared that his heart "has always been in Philly" and he'd be open to a return to the Eagles.
"I think I still have something left in the tank," Scott said. "I think I've kind of given myself that time to reflect being away from the game a little bit...It hasn't always been the easiest because I've always wanted to stay in Philly. Always. My heart has always been in Philly. I've always been loyal to the organization...I would love to come back to Philly in particular, I definitely want to keep playing."
With Gainwell reportedly leaving the organization, maybe a reunion could make some sense for Scott and the Eagles. Philadelphia obviously is loaded with Saquon Barkley as the team's starting running back. He isn't going anywhere anytime soon. While this is the case, maybe it could make sense to add some familiar depth in Scott.
