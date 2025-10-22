Two-Time Pro Bowler 'Really Wanted' To Join Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some questions in the secondary this season and it sounds like a former Pro Bowler is at least interested in trying to help out the franchise.
Two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson is out there for the taking in free agency right now after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson recently joined Kyle Odegard for an interview with VideoGamer.com and dropped a nugget that he not only would be open to playing this season, but that it would be a "dream scenario" to join the Eagles and reunite with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio this season and that he "really wanted" to come to town last year as well.
"That would be a dream scenario," Jackson said to Odegard. "I wanted to actually go to Philly last year. That’s the crazy part that people don’t know. I really wanted to go to Philly, but we couldn’t come to the right terms. But, man, I would love to get a reunion with Vic. That system right there, I tell every defensive back I’ve ever played with, if you have a good front – like we had in Chicago in 2018 and what Philly has now – you’re back there just picking cherries off a tree. I’ve been around four or five defensive coordinators, and I’ve still never seen anyone do it like Vic does. I’d go there in a heartbeat.”
Should the Eagles sign Eddie Jackson?
Jackson is an eight-year National Football League veteran with experience playing for the Chicago Bears, Ravens, and the Chargers. Jackson and Fangio overlapped while both were with the Bears in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Jackson was a Pro Bowler and named to the First-Team All-Pro under Fangio.
Dating back to the summer, the Eagles' safety room has been discussed at length since the trade of CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. The Eagles drafted Andrew Mukuba, who has been good as a rookie so far this season with two interceptions.
If the Eagles are looking for a depth piece or someone to consider at least for the practice squad, it sounds like Jackson is throwing his name in the ring. With a clear connection to Fangio already, this is an idea that absolutely should be considered. He's just 31 years old and has had success specifically with Fangio. Why not?
