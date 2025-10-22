Eagles Are Getting Much-Needed Boost At Cornerback
The Philadelphia Eagles just got a boost to help the pass rush and it sounds like the team will have a cornerback option as well in the near future.
The pass rush and cornerback have been viewed as the Eagles' two biggest holes on the roster. Brandon Graham is back to help on the edge. Now, the Eagles announced that the practice window for cornerback Jakorian Bennett is opening after he was placed on the Injured Reserve after Week 3.
"The Eagles have opened the practice window for cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who was placed on Injured Reserve after Philadelphia's Week 3 win against the Rams," Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan said. "Philadelphia also signed guard Sua Opeta, who spent five seasons with the Eagles, to the practice squad.
"Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio has bounced between Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo as the starting outside cornerback next to Quinyon Mitchell, and Bennett could enter the mix when he returns to game action. Jackson left last week's game with a concussion."
The Eagles are going to get a solid piece back for the secondary
Much has been said about the possibility of the Eagles going out and trading for a cornerback. That's exactly what the Eagles did early in August to acquire the 25-year-old from the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't have a lot of time to earn the No. 2 spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but did impress throughout the summer. He started 11 games over the last two years with the Raiders while playing in 24 games overall. Bennett played in the first three games of the season for Philadelphia and allowed six receptions on 10 targets in coverage for just 50 yards.
Last year, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 52.3 completion percentage on 44 targets against him. The trade deadline is coming up on November 4th and there's going to be plenty of noise out there about other options the Eagles could bring in. Philadelphia shouldn't leave any stone unturned, but getting Bennett back arguably could be the move the Eagles' secondary needs at corner right now.
Now, that his practice window has been opened, he has 21 days to return. If he can get back on the earlier side of that timetable, the Eagles could have their solution.