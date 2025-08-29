Uncertainty At Three Positions With Release Of Eagles Depth Chart
PHILADELPHIA – Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly liked to say that depth charts are written in sand. That’s how unstable they are. Also, they are generally assembled by the Eagles’ public relations staff. Still, there’s something that can be gleaned from the team’s release of its first depth chart of the regular season.
There are no surprises, but there was some uncertainty at three defensive positions when the depth chart was released on Friday, with the Eagles now inside one week before opening the season at home against the Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
The depth chart does not commit to a second starting linebacker, a second cornerback, and a second safety. The top starters at those spots are obvious, with Zack Baun at linebacker, Quinyon Mitchell at corner, and Reed Blankenship at safety.
Baun and Blankenship were two of the eight captains the Eagles named on Friday, but who will play alongside them in Week 1?
Who Will Be The Second Starter At Three Spots?
The depth chart lists Jihaad Campbell/Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. in the second linebacker position. It shows Sydney Brown/Andrew Mukuba as the second safety. At cornerback, the second player is listed as Adoree Jackson/Jakorian Bennett.
Perhaps things will become clearer once the Eagles return to practice on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before a closed walkthrough on Wednesday. Even those few days may not reveal much, because head coach Nick Sirianni likes to keep those secrets in-house for competitive advantage purposes.
Still, it’s somewhat concerning that one of the players listed as the second player at those three positions haven’t separated themselves after OTAs, training camp, and three preseason games.
Last season, the Eagles knew who their two linebackers were – Baun and Nakobe Dean, but Dean is on the PUP list to start the season, so he is out for at least four games.
The team knew who the cornerbacks were – Dairus Slay and Quinyon Mitchell, though Isaiah Rodger may have been listed with Mitchell as the No. 2 corner. Slay and Rodgers are both gone, with Slay leaving for the Steelers and Rodgers for the Vikings. Kelee Ringo is listed as the backup to Mitchell.
The Eagles knew a season ago their safeties were going to be Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. CJGJ was traded in the offseason to the Texans.
It’s not always who starts, anyway, but who finishes, and even though a No. 2 isn’t identified at three leaves of the defense, it doesn’t mean there isn’t talent at those spots.
Brown and Mukuba are third and second-round picks, respectively. While they may not have the experience that Gardner-Johnson has, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles are taking a step back with either of them next to Blankenship.
Same at linebacker. The position seems well-suited to absorb the loss of Dean with Campbell the first-round pick, Trotter in his second season, and Smael Mondon, who is listed as second team behind Baun.