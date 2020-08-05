Underestimate Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders at your Own Fantasy Risk

It may be time for me to begin playing fantasy football again.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler taken ahead of Eagles runner Miles Sanders?

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz slipping to the 15th round?

Crazy, but that’s what happened in a recent draft of the Fantasy Football World Championships.

Now is the season for fantasy footballers to begin digging and making decisions that will either lead them into a ditch on the side of the road to a championship or all the way down the highway to the holy grail of their league.

With that in mind, Sports Illustrated will conduct its Fantasy Football Draft Special Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The show is designed to help prepare everyone for their fantasy football drafts in the league responding to the survey.

Here is more on how to watch and what the show will entail.

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/08/05/fantasy-football-draft-special-live-stream

As for Wentz, going in the 15th round?

Well, that feels low, right? Maybe fantasy players who allowed that to happen fell into the trap that had Wentz ranked outside the top 100 players in a survey of done of NFL players, with not even 1,000 of the players filling out the survey.

Wentz showed up to Eagles training camp after an injury-free offseason that allowed him to hit the weight room. And it looked like he hit it hard, with his physique looking bigger and stronger.

“The last couple offseasons I was dealing with injuries an trying to bounce back from injuries,” said Wentz last week on a video call. “This offseason I was really able to get after it then work out a little harder in the gym. I haven’t gained anything insane for weight, but I’ve definitely gained some weight and I feel really good with where I’m at.”

Wentz holds the Eagles’ single-season record for most touchdowns in a season with 33, breaking the record after tearing two knee ligaments in a December 2017 game.

With two premier tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, as well as proven pass-catchers out of the backfield in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, a healthy DeSean Jackson and possibly three rookie receivers in Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins, Wentz could shatter that touchdown mark.

Also, the offense could look a bit different with the coaching staff additions of Rich Scangarello from the 49ers and Marty Mornhinweg from the Ravens.

“Coach Rich coming in and adding a new element, and his ability to marry up the run game with the play-actions and the naked game and all those things,” said Wentz.

“I think some things will look a little different, but I’m really excited about it, and it’ll really complement us as an offense and who we are identity-wise. I think the coaches have a good grasp of who we are and how we can get the most out of me and the rest of the supporting cast.”

As for Ekeler over Sanders?

My guess is Ekeler will prove to fool’s gold, and the Chargers have some other running backs who could cut into his snaps.

Sanders will be the Eagles’ workhorse.

“I‘m excited about him handling the full load,” said Eagles RB coach Duce Staley. “I don’t see Miles as a guy that you have to monitor his touches, 15 here, maybe 15 rushes, five passes, no. I don’t see him that way. I think you put him in, and you let him go.”

So, as you plan for your fantasy drafts, underestimate Wentz and Sanders at your own risk.

