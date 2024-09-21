Unlikely End To Eagles Kicker's Record
PHILADELPHIA - Considering how NFL kickers have been making long field goals at a historic pace early this season, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Jake Elliott’s Lincoln Financial Field record 61-yard field goal, something the Eagles’ star kicker has done twice, is now history.
What is the surprise is that the guy to break it wasn’t strong-legged Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey or someone like future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker.
The new Linc record holder is Temple University kicker Maddux Trujillo, who booted through a 64-yarder in the Owls game against Utah State on Saturday.
Nicknamed "AutoMaddux" the lengthy field goal by Trujillo also broke the Temple record that had stood for nearly 50 years dating back to 1975 when Don Bitterlich connected from 56 yards out.
Elliott first connected from 61 in walk-off fashion at the Linc in Week 3 of the team’s 2017 Super Bowl season to beat the New York Giants in a 27-24 win that some say kickstarted the run to what is still the only Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Elliott matched that with another 61-yarder against Minnesota in Week 2 of the 2023 season to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead at halftime en route to a 34-28 win.