Eagles' DB Fined For Dustup With Falcons' WR
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL has fined Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud $10,528 for unnecessary roughness as a result of their dustup on Monday night where the Falcons ultimately earned a 22-21 comeback win.
McCloud was penalized for a punch to CJGJ’s facemask which was retaliatory after Gardner-Johnson taunted the veteran receiver by pulling the mouthpiece attached to McCloud’s facemask.
The passionate Gardner-Johnson is listed as questionable for his return to New Orleans for Sunday’s game against the Saints after tweaking something in his foot at Thursday’s morning walkthrough.
Gardner-Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick by the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft and was traded to the Eagles before the 2022 season for a pair of late-round draft picks. CJGJ tied for the league lead with six interceptions that season despite missing five games.
After a one-year injury-plagued sojourn to Detroit, Gardner-Johnson returned to the Eagles in free agency this offseason and has been starting opposite Reed Blankenship on the back end of the defense during the team’s 1-1 start.
Gardner-Johnson missed the full practices on Thursday and Friday. He was seen in the locker room after practice Friday but refused to talk to reporters saying “see you Sunday” before leaving his status in the hands of coach Nick Sirianni.
Earlier in the week Gardner-Johnson said he was “already hated.” presumably in New Orleans.
Sirianni was asked about Gardner-Johnson’s emotion in advance of his return to NOLA.
“My message always has been to him is I love his emotion. I love his energy. You know, always use that,” the coach said “He’s got such an awesome personality; always use that personality to bring people together. So be yourself. Have fun out there. Show your emotion.
“I would be crazy to tell him not to show his emotion because I show my emotion. Show your emotion and do everything within the rules of the game because people feed off that. Again, love his energy and just his personality.”
