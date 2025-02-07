Unsung Eagles' CB Wants To Return
NEW ORLEANS – It’s been a great season for the Eagles’ cornerbacks.
Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were both in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year and veteran Darius Slay remained at the top of his game despite turning 34 on New Year’s Day.
Don’t sleep on Isaiah Rodgers when it comes to the CB room as well.
GM Howie Roseman took a low-cost flyer on Rodgers when the UMass product was suspended a year for violating the league’s gambling policy and Indianapolis cut bait.
After waiting the year, Rodgers paid dividends as the sort of sixth man among the corners, playing in 413 defensive snaps when needed by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Of the 118 cornerbacks who played enough to be rated by Pro Football Focus, Rodgers finished No. 29, giving Philadelphia four of the top 30 CBs in the NFL led by DeJean (No. 3), Mitchell (No. 8) and Slay (No. 24).
“They’re so young, and they still got a lot of room to grow,” Rodgers said of the two rookies. “I’m just happy to see them go to their Super Bowl in their first year because now they know what it feels like, and they’re going to want it every season. So they’re going to continue working and keep grinding to get there.”
As for Slay he’s been the mentor for the entire group.
“He taught me a lot, just how to be a pro, how to stay in the game for as long as he has, and little tendencies for different receivers, savvy vet moves, and how to get in and out of routes,” Rodgers said. “He taught me a lot off the field too … He’s so genuine too with everything he says.”
Rodgers is scheduled to become a free agent in March and wants to return and continue to build on what he’s started this season.
“I had this talk with my agent. [Staying is] my goal,” Rodgers said. “I want to do whatever I can do to be here. It’s going to take two sides, and I understand how the business side works. My eyes aren’t swaying anywhere else. I want to be here. I want my family to remain here. We built a family-oriented relationship. I love my teammates here, I love the city, I love the fans).
“I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
MORE NFL: Joining The Party Late: Newest Eagles' Defender Discusses Good Fortune