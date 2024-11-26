Veteran Edge Rusher Isn't Realistic For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Howie Roseman and his reputation can get into many heads but the idea that accomplished pass rusher Shaq Barnett is coming out of retirement to join the Eagles’ suddenly thin edge-rushing group is a farfetched one.
Barrett, 32, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro who produced in big spots with Tampa Bay. He once had 19 1/2 sacks in a season, had 59 career QB takedowns, and plenty left in the tank when he retired from the Miami Dolphins before the start of training camp citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Barrett has applied for immediate reinstatement.
From there the conspiracy crowd started to stir stemming from the Eagles’ sudden need at edge rusher after multiple injuries at the position. In the best-case scenario, Bryce Huff is out until late in the season after undergoing wrist surgery last week and Brandon Graham is done for the season after suffering a torn triceps during Philadelphia’s 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
Marry Roseman’s rep with an obvious need and the idea that the Eagles GM made a call is hardly unreasonable.
The problem is twofold.
The Dolphins still own Barrett’s contractual rights and even if they decided against inviting him back to Miami Gardens, a release of the Colorado State produc would mean he would have to clear waivers post-trade deadline.
It’s hard to imagine the other contenders ahead of the Eagles on the waiver wire would allow Barrett to either pass through completely or hit the open market with a wink-wink deal with the Eagles already put together.
Barrett’s contract with the Dolphins is a somewhat substantive one-year, $7 million deal but the prorated portion of that is not tedious enough for others to not block Roseman and the Eagles.
Moreso and more importantly, by all indications, Barrett is returning with the idea of playing with the Dolphins, not the Eagles or the Buccaneers, a league source said.
A more realistic edge-rushing option for the Eagles is shaking loose in Detroit with ESPN reporting that the Lions will release third-year pro James Houston, who has been a rotational piece in Detroit.
A four-man rotation of Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, rookie Jalyx Hunt, and Houston, who has nine career sacks could be a viable one for the stretch run.
