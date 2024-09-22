Veteran Linebacker Once Again Among Eagles Inactives Vs. Saints
The Eagles’ list of inactives for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints isn’t any different from the players they sat out in Week 2.
It’s a list that includes linebacker Devin White and cornerback Eli Ricks. Also inactive are receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and rookie Trevor Keegan, and defensive tackle Byron Young. Tanner McKee continues to serve as the emergency quarterback should something happen to both Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett during the game.
The Eagles also elevated two player from the practice squad on Saturday – tight end Jack Stoll and receiver Parris Campbell.
White lost his starting linebacker job during training camp to Nakobe Dean and has yet to play this season, though during the week defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said White is staying ready just in case.
It is difficult to activate White because he doesn’t play special teams. The veteran linebacker is staying as positive as he can be despite the situation.
"Maybe it's about how you respond,” he said during the week. “How you handle yourself because that's the only thing I can control. You know, I can't put myself in the game, but I can control my attitude, my health, every practice and, you know, just my swagger in the building still come here every day like a pro and handle my business brother. I got a son. He can cry when he doesn’t get his way. That isn’t for me to do.”
White is a regular visitor to the locker room when reporters are present and he always has a smile on his face.
"Oh, you know, very frustrating but it ain't the end of the world,” he said. “You know, when I look, turn on the tape I see a lot of good things about myself. I'm pretty sure they do too. So I just got keep working, you know, get better at the next thing and just keep going.”
As for Ricks, he played just three snaps in the opener vs. the Packers and remains caught in a logjam at cornerback with Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, and Cooper DeJean.
