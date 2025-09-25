'We Can Take Whatever We Want:' Eagles' Star Wants More
PHILADELPHIA - Why did the Eagles’ offense look so good in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams?
“It had to,” quarterback Jalen Hurts smiled on Wednesday, pointing to the 19-point deficit that turned the Eagles’ urgency up to 11 on the Spinal Tap volume knob.
“We put ourselves in a position. We approached the game in a different way,” Hurts said. “You have games like that. As a unit, we found a way to get it going. I give a lot of credit to KP [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] in that, being able to adjust and get us in a direction that we need to be in.”
Those expecting a carryover in Tampa on Sunday might be disappointed by Hurts’ framing of what went on, however.
“I don’t want to point fingers to one element of our game, of our offense, because it’s not just about one element, or one force, or one unit,” the QB1 said. “It’s just about execution.
“The standard isn’t to produce, it’s to execute.”
The Standard Is To Execute
Once the Eagles can reach that standard, perhaps the idea of doing things differently can start to unveil itself.
“So whatever we have going, are we doing the right things within what we’re asked to do? And then assessing and saying, ‘Hey, can we do some things a little differently when that time shows up?’
“So I think overall, it comes down to execution.”
All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown relayed a similar sentiment but doubled down on the idea of increasing the urgency to fuel the execution.
"The goal is to win the game. And obviously, you wanna do that first,” Brown said. “But like I was saying, I just think it took too long for us as an offense to adjust and be more aggressive.
“One thing is not working. “I was saying, 'Let's not continue to hit our head on the wall and see if it's gonna work.' Let's mix it up and do what we need to do. That's what I mean."
Chicken, meet the egg.
It’s a delicate tightrope the Eagles coaches are trying to walk.
“We know what we wanna do. It's just about how we're going about it and how we get it done and doing what we're allowed to do,” Brown said. “We can be patient, but also be ready for when to push that button.
“... It took too long to get there and to adjust, with all of us, not just players, but coaches, as well. We like to say 'take what they give us.' But at times, we're takers — we can take whatever we want.”