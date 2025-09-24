Practice Report: Injury Bug Hits Eagles Hard
PHILADELPHIA - The injury bug has landed in Philadelphia.
Before the Eagles took the field for their Wednesday practice with rain developing in South Philadelphia, they made a flurry of roster moves, most notably placing three players on injured reserve.
The headliner of the list was starting edge defender Nolan Smith, who will miss at least the next four games on the 3-0 Eagles' schedule, starting with Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Also placed on IR were backup cornerback Jakorian Bennett and undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper, who left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a shoulder injury.
All three players are expected to return around the team's Week 9 bye week, per a league source. All the injuries are believed to be non-surgical in nature.
To fill the three spots on the roster, the Eagles promoted three players from the practice squad: safety Marcus Epps, fullback Cameron Latu, and cornerback Parry Nickerson.
Epps was out of PS elevations, so if Philadelphia wanted to use him again this season, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Latu had used up two of his three allowed elevations and Nickerson had all three of his elevations remaining, but the Eagles needed immediate help at CB for the Buccaneers.
The Eagles brought back three familiar faces to fill out the PS: linebacker Lance Dixon, and CB Eli Ricks, and receiver Quez Watkins.
More Question Marks
All-Pro right tackle Right tackle Lane Johnson (neck) was at practice with his helmet but was not a full participant, taking mental reps during individual drills.
Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell was on the field wearing a sleeve on his right leg but did not have a helmet and was not participating. His running mate at LB, Zack Baun, did have his helmet but was wearing a large brace on his left leg.
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin), who had to leave Sunday’s win against the Rams in the fourth quarter, was practicing. Jackson has been the CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell in the Eagles' nickel packages so far this season. Third-year pro Kelee Ringo is now the likely next man up after Jackson, with Bennett headed to IR.
Running back Will Shipley (oblique) and QB Tanner McKee (fractured right thumb) were both practicing again on Wednesday after being limited last week and inactive against the Rams.