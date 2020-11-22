SI.com
What happened to Miles Sanders' Pass-Game Production?

Ed Kracz

Miles Sanders can catch. The Eagles running back showed that last year when, as a rookie, he made 50 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns.

But, like everything else in this stumbling and bumbling season the Eagles (3-5-1) have turned in so far, the receptions haven’t been there. He has just 14 for 101 yards and no touchdowns. Of course, he has missed three games, but still, Sanders hasn’t looked as comfortable catching the ball this season.

As for that other pass catcher out of the backfield, Boston Scott, his production is on par with last year, when he had 24 receptions for 204 yards.

This year, Scott has 13 catches and 114 yards, with his first career TD in the air a thing of beauty, and maybe the team’s biggest highlight of the season, when he snared a dart from Carson Wentz for an 18-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 22-21 win over the Giants on Oct. 22.

Corey Clement has been an afterthought this season and has just four catches for 18 yards after having 32 combined in 2017 and 2018.

So, it is Sanders’ production dip that has been noticeable and just another reason for an offense that has struggled to score points, averaging less than five first-half points in their last four games.

Duce Staley, the Eagles’ assistant head coach/running back coach, identified three reasons why Sanders hasn’t been nearly as productive in his second season.

First, it has to do with how other teams are playing him.

Second, chemistry with Carson Wentz.

Third, and maybe the most interesting reason, is his hands.

“He’ll be the first to tell you, is his hands,” said Staley. “Miles will tell you we go over that. We throw balls, we catch a lot of balls, we talk it through, and we watch every route. We’re constantly trying to get better. But he’ll be the first to tell you that he has to tighten his hands up.”

As for the chemistry issue, Sanders missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury then a knee injury cost him two games recently.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle, but we (he, Wentz, and others) still continue to come here and get extra work between special team periods and defensive periods,” said Sanders. “We’re on the field doing routes. It’s not just me, it’s Boston and Corey, too …. We’re still catching Jugs before and after practice. We’re still working at it, just trying to get it right.”

As for reason number one mentioned by Staley, well, the defenses have adjusted.

“These defensive coordinators, they get a chance to go back to the lab,” said the coach. “They study film and of course they study players that can potentially be a problem. So, you look at Boston, you look at Miles, two talented guys in the passing game and the running game. So, when you start talking about how to shut them down, they come up with some different looks.”

Maybe the offense will begin to adjust at some point, maybe the chemistry will develop if Sanders can stay healthy the rest of the way, and maybe Sanders will tighten up those hands.

The sooner the better.

