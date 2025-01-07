What Lies Ahead For Eagles If They Beat Packers On Wildcard Weekend?
Win and move on. That’s the plan for every team in the NFL playoffs, and it’s no different for the Eagles when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:30 (FOX).
So, if the Eagles beat the Packers for the second time this season, following up their 34-29 victory over them on Sept. 6 in Brazil, who would they play next?
That’s where it gets a bit tricky. Where it’s not tricky is that whoever they play it will be at home inside Lincoln Financial Field.
Here are the scenarios as to whom the Eagles could host in the divisional round if they do, in fact, win and move on:
-There are two possibilities where the Eagles would play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It would be the Bucs if they beat the Washington Commanders in a game that will be played in Tampa on Sunday night (8 p.m.) and the Rams defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night (8 p.m.).
The other scenario where the Bucs would head north was if they were to beat Washington and the Vikings win their Monday night matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles.
The Bucs were one of three teams who beat the Eagles this season, and it was that 33-16 loss that was one of the early games the team points to as turning around their season. After that loss, the Eagles went on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.
-The Rams would come to Philadelphia if they beat the Vikings and Commanders beat the Bucs. The Eagles already defeated L.A., 37-20, on Nov. 24. Saquon Barkley ran for a franchise-record 255 yards, with touchdowns covering 72 and 70 yards, against the Rams that day.
-The Vikings would visit South Philly if they beat the Rams and Commanders beat Tampa. Minnesota laid an egg in their regular-season finale, losing to the Lions, 31-9, in a game that decided the champion of the NFC North.
The Vikings would be an interesting opponent because their pass offense, with quarterback Sam Darnold, receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and tight end T.J. Hockenson is very good. The Eagles' pass defense finished first in the league.
There is a chance the Eagles could host the NFC Championship Game, but in that scenario, the Lions, who are resting this week as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, would have to lose in the divisional round.
