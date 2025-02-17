What Should Second Eagles Super Bowl Statue Look Like?
PHILADELPHIA – The statue sits alone in a parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field, a lasting memory to the Eagles first Super Bowl triumph, 41-33 over the New England Patriots - Nick Foles and Doug Pederson collaborating on the Philly Special.
Through cold winters and searing hot summers, it stands unaffected. And alone. Always alone, except for an occasional visitor now and then arrives to take a few pictures. Fleeting moments of company until it is alone again.
It’s time to give that statue a companion. The Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again, just seven years after they beat the Patriots. This time, they left the Kansas City Chiefs in their wake in a landslide, 40-22, victory.
The question is a difficult one, though. What should the next statue look like.
Here are some suggestions.
Cooper DeJean touchdown. It was one of the Super Bowl’s top plays - the rookie’s 38-yard, pick-6. It was his first career pick and happened on his 22nd birthday, making it even more delicious. DeJean is a rising star, but perhaps too young for his own statue. That play, though…
Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts embrace. These two leaders are so maligned that to memorialize them forever would be perfect. Still, it’s a “meh” for me. There are better options. We already have a coach and quarterback in Foles and Pederson.
Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. There are plenty of pictures of the running back and quarterback together that could be turned into a statue. Perhaps the one of Hurts handing off to Barkley in the snow before his 78-yard touchdown run in the final five minutes of the win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round of the playoffs would be worthy. It might be difficult to duplicate the snow coming down, but, hey, a statue-maker could make it happen.
Tush push. This one was suggested by friend Ricky Ricardo during his 94WIP radio hit on Sunday night. You would have all five members of the best the offensive line in football and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The statue would also immortalize a play that, every year, the league debates whether to eliminate it or keep it going. So, it the tush push gets outlawed, it would still live forever in statue form.
Gatorade bath. This is my favorite, with Tush Push a close second. This statue would be of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown dumping a bucket of Gatorade on Sirianni’s head after the win. Sirianni would be bent at the waist with his hair wet. The bucket would be empty, Smith and Brown would be smiling, and in between them would be Barkley, who orchestrated the bath.
The only problem is that Hurts isn’t in it, and the quarterback deserves to be. So maybe he is shoulder-to-shoulder with Barkley, even though he didn’t have a role in it.
