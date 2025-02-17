Eagles Today

What Should Second Eagles Super Bowl Statue Look Like?

The Philadelphia Eagles need another statue after winning their second Super Bowl; here are some suggestions on what it could it look like.

Ed Kracz

Feb 13, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Super Bowl 57 Philly Special statue featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and coach Doug Pederson at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Super Bowl 57 Philly Special statue featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and coach Doug Pederson at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – The statue sits alone in a parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field, a lasting memory to the Eagles first Super Bowl triumph, 41-33 over the New England Patriots - Nick Foles and Doug Pederson collaborating on the Philly Special.

Through cold winters and searing hot summers, it stands unaffected. And alone. Always alone, except for an occasional visitor now and then arrives to take a few pictures. Fleeting moments of company until it is alone again.

It’s time to give that statue a companion. The Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again, just seven years after they beat the Patriots. This time, they left the Kansas City Chiefs in their wake in a landslide, 40-22, victory.

The question is a difficult one, though. What should the next statue look like.

Here are some suggestions.

Cooper DeJean
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) intercepts a pass as Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) attempts to make the tackle in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Cooper DeJean touchdown. It was one of the Super Bowl’s top plays - the rookie’s 38-yard, pick-6. It was his first career pick and happened on his 22nd birthday, making it even more delicious. DeJean is a rising star, but perhaps too young for his own statue. That play, though…

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts embrace. These two leaders are so maligned that to memorialize them forever would be perfect. Still, it’s a “meh” for me. There are better options. We already have a coach and quarterback in Foles and Pederson.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. There are plenty of pictures of the running back and quarterback together that could be turned into a statue. Perhaps the one of Hurts handing off to Barkley in the snow before his 78-yard touchdown run in the final five minutes of the win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round of the playoffs would be worthy. It might be difficult to duplicate the snow coming down, but, hey, a statue-maker could make it happen.

Tush push. This one was suggested by friend Ricky Ricardo during his 94WIP radio hit on Sunday night. You would have all five members of the best the offensive line in football and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The statue would also immortalize a play that, every year, the league debates whether to eliminate it or keep it going. So, it the tush push gets outlawed, it would still live forever in statue form.

Gatorade bath. This is my favorite, with Tush Push a close second. This statue would be of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown dumping a bucket of Gatorade on Sirianni’s head after the win. Sirianni would be bent at the waist with his hair wet. The bucket would be empty, Smith and Brown would be smiling, and in between them would be Barkley, who orchestrated the bath.

The only problem is that Hurts isn’t in it, and the quarterback deserves to be. So maybe he is shoulder-to-shoulder with Barkley, even though he didn’t have a role in it.

More NFL: Jeffrey Lurie's Offseason Decision Proved An Underrated Piece to Super Bowl LIX Win

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News