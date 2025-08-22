What We Learned About Eagles Defense As Training Camp Ends
PHILADELPHIA – Training camp ended on Wednesday, nearly a month after it opened. There were 18 practices that the media were allowed to watch. So, what did we learn? In part one, I looked at the offense. This part examines…
DEFENSE
Cornerbacks. Whew, what a mixed bag it was this summer. The Eagles are still learning who will be the second starter opposite Quinyon Mitchell. It’s a battle that probably won’t be known until Labor Day weekend. As it stands, Kelee Ringo is probably the odd man out, with Adoree Jackson holding down the starter spot unless Jakorian Bennett can make a late push for the job.
Safeties. With Drew Mukuba getting hurt twice during camp, straining a hamstring in the first practice after his standout game against the Browns last Saturday, Sydney Brown will be the likely starter opposite Reed Blankenship. After those three, Tristin McCollum came on late and probably put himself in position to be the fourth safety, though Andre Sam deserves a better fate than the practice squad.
Rookies. The first five picks in last spring’s draft came on the defensive side of the ball. All five should see time despite an uneven summer from those five.
-Jihaad Campbell looks like a star in the making. He’s far from there. The as-is model can make an impact whether starting or in a hefty sub-package of plays.
What About The Rest Of The Rookies?
-Drew Mukuba had a standout second preseason game but then got hurt in the first practice after the game with a hamstring injury. It’s his second injury of camp and perhaps his size could hinder his long-term health. At 5-11, 185, he needs to stay healthy to have an impact.
-Ty Robinson has had some good and bad, but has yet to show much athleticism, though that could be because he’s still doing too much thinking.
“There's been a lot of frustration with myself,” he said. “I have a very high standard with myself. When you go look at the film, it's such an easy, simple fix, but yet you go out there and you have to remind yourself of it and you continue.
“Sometimes you struggle and sometimes you correct it in this field and break that habit whatever it is and overcoming that kind of task that you set your mind to. Again, coming out here every day and doing it.”
-Smael Mondon looked the most consistent of the bunch with Mac McWilliams beset with an injury during camp that may delay his level of contribution.
“I think there's more there than what we're seeing and getting right now, and I think it's probably more injury related and missing time related,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about McWilliams.
Zach Baun. The linebacker who turned the NFL world on its head a season ago didn’t do much in camp with a back issue. He set a high bar last year, but there was no indication this summer if he will be able to reach, at a minimum, that bar, or even set it higher.
Jordan Davis. The defensive tackle is slimmer, no doubt, and his stamina seems better. Still, it’s difficult to gauge if that will transfer over to the regular season and if he will be able to provide a consistent pass rush over center.
Jalen Carter. Big things are expected from the third-year defensive tackle. He had a late start to camp and looked to still be working himself back into football shape over the last couple of weeks.
