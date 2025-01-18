Who's The Best-Looking Eagles Cornerback? Darius Slay Has An Idea
PHILADELPHIA – Every one of Quinyon Mitchell’s teammates were happy to see the rookie cornerback notch his first career interception in last week’s wildcard win over Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Love tossed three interceptions in a woeful performance against the league’s top-ranked defense. The other pick was made by linebacker Zack Baun. Not the third member of the Eagles secondary, rookie Cooper DeJean.
This was the take of cornerback Darius Slay, who also picked off Love last week: “What it was is, as you see, we made a little deal - who the best looking one out of the three? It goes in order who gets the pick first. Obviously, I got it first, so obviously I’m the better looking of three and Q thinks he’s better looking than Coop. So obviously right now, Coop is the ugliest of the three because he hasn’t caught the rock yet.
“Nah, his will come very soon. If it’s this year, next year, whenever it is. He’s playing at an elite high level.”
Slay’s off-the-field job is keeping guys loose, and at the time of the year – when there are just eight teams still left playing football in mid-January – that can be an important role. It prevents pressure from becoming overwhelming and stress to get too great. Especially for rookies like Mitchell and DeJean navigating their first postseason.
It would seem DeJean is falling right in line with Slay’s keep-it-light approach when asked about Mitchell’s interception.
“He almost dropped it,” said DeJean. “Nah, it was good. I was happy for him to get on the board, get an interception. It fell right in his bread-basket and he still jugged it a little bit. But it was good, I was happy for him.”
Meanwhile, DeJean is still in search of his first interception. Maybe it will happen in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
“I’ve been waiting,” he said. “I had my chance earlier, I dropped it. Now I’m waiting for another one. Just gotta keep doing my job and hopefully it’ll come.”
For sure, he doesn't want to be considered "the ugliest" Eagles cornerback.
