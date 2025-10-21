Why Brandon Graham Couldn’t Stay Away From Eagles
It has been out there for a few days that Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham would be coming out of retirement and returning to the team that he spent the last 15 seasons with.
On Tuesday, he officially confirmed the news on his podcast, "Brandon Graham Unblocked."
"We coming back baby," Graham said. "We coming back one time. We coming back one time. I'm excited, man. I am. No expectations, just excited to get after it. Of course I believe in the team. That's a big part of it too. I know that they've got everything that they need. I just can't wait to just add a little more value."
One question that has been out there is why would Graham want to return after seemingly having a storybook ending to his Eagles career? Graham missed a chunk of the 2025 season due to a triceps injury but defied all odds and made it back onto the field for the Super Bowl and was a part of the second Super Bowl win in team history. He also happened to be a member of both of those teams. Well, Graham opened up about that on his podcast as well.
The Eagles are getting Brandon Graham back
"I didn't really want to retire in the beginning," Graham said. "It was kind of tough. But, it was like, 'Hey, Philly right now, they've got everything they need.' So, it's like, 'Alright, well, I don't see myself on any other team' so I think this was the best way to do it. Just go out on top. Months went by after we won the Super Bowl. Of course, I'm still working out. I'm still training. But, it's more like I'm enjoying myself too. Trying to make sure I enjoy myself, play a lot of golf. We created a new schedule of what it's going to be like...I know that (Howie Roseman) wanted a vet. He reached out to my agent at the start of the season and was like 'Hey I know way back when what we said, but now let's get it. We need him. We want you to come out.'
"For me, at the time I was like 'Nah, I'm not ready.' But he ended up signing (Za'Darius Smith). I had started praying about it...My wife wanted me to do whatever. She has been so supportive of me. Of the whole situation, regardless...I still have some more juice left before I left. Even now, working out and doing all of this stuff, I was like if something else comes out, I'm going to do it."
The Eagles have needed a boost for the pass rush and now they have it.
More NFL: Brandon Graham Hints At Significant Eagles Announcement