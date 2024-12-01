Will DeVonta Smith Play For Eagles In Week 13 Vs. Ravens? Latest Update On Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have won seven straight games but they certainly haven't been fully healthy the whole time.
Philadelphia has dealt with plenty of injuries throughout the season and lately has been without the services of star pass-catcher DeVonta Smtih. He is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the team's clash against the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Smith played the week before against the Washington Commanders, but was dealing with the hamstring injury back then as well. Now, the Eagles will face off against the Ravens on Sunday and it's still unclear if Smith will be back.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Smith will test out his hamstring on Sunday, but there's "not a lot of optimism" that he can play.
"Eagles (wide receiver) DeVonta Smith, listed as questionable with a hamstring, may work out on Sunday to see if he can go," Rapoport posted. "But sources tell me and MikeGarafolo there is not a lot of optimism that he'll be out there. Philly will leave it open, there just isn't a ton of positivity."
The Eagles were able to come out on top without Smith last week, but if he were to miss the game that surely would make a difficult matchup even tougher. Hopefully, he's able to make good progress on Sunday and maybe even make it back on the field. If not, though, hopefully he can make a full recovery by the team's Dec. 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
