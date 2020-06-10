EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

William Fuller the Best to Wear No. 95 for Eagles

Ed Kracz

There are now 95 days until the Eagles open the season in Landover, Md., against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 13.

From now until then, at SI.com EagleMaven will do a jersey countdown, listing the current Eagles player to wear the corresponding number to the days left before the season opener. As a bonus feature, we will list the top three players in team history to have that number.

Number 95

Current Number 95:

Joe Ostman. The defensive end has yet to show off his number in a real NFL game, yet, though he has spent the past two seasons on the Eagles roster. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury during last year’s preseason but could find a role on this year’s team.

A refresher on Ostman: He was an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, where he earned first-team all-MAC honors and finished his career as one of the school’s all-time defensive leaders in tackles (220), TFLS (45.5), and sacks (26).

The top 3 in team history to wear number 95:

3. Mychal Kendricks. A key member of a linebacking corps that helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title in 2017. A former second-round draft pick in 2012 (46 overall), Kendricks could fill up a stat sheet in a hurry.

A bit of a freelancer at times on defense, Kendricks made more plays than not. He had 106 tackles in 2013 with four sacks, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. He ended his career in Philly after six seasons, and after the Super Bowl parade, with 458 tackles and 14 sacks.

2. John Bunting. The linebacker came in round 10 of the 1972 NFL Draft and stuck around for the next 11 years, retiring after the 1982 season at the age of 32. In that 11-year run, Bunting started 116 games, including all 16 games at outside LB in the 1980 season that led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance.

Bunting became the head football coach at Glassboro State and, in his fifth season there, after the school became Rowan University, he took the team to a 12-1 record. In 2001, he became the head coach at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina. His career coaching record at both schools was 65-59-2.

1. William Fuller. The defensive end spent only three seasons in town, and those years were when he was in his early 30s, but he packed a lot of punch into that short time. He was a Pro Bowl selection each of those seasons – from 1994-96 – and collected 35.5 sacks in those three years, including back-to-back 13-sack seasons in 1995 and 1996.

Many may forget that Fuller actually got his pro start in Philly when he was picked by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in the 1984 Territorial Draft. He played two seasons with the Stars, winning two USFL titles playing with future NFL players such as Bart Oates and Sam Mills.

Runner-up:

Richard Dent. The defensive end was already a legend and future Hall of Famer when he arrived in Philly for one season only in 1997. He retired at the age of 37 following that season, in which he recorded 4.5 sacks for the Eagles.

Others: Jody Schulz, Doug Bartlett, Al Harris, Mike Flores, Henry Slay, Tyrone Williams, Justin Ena, Jerome McDougle, and Victor Abiamiri.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Changing of the Guard at Safety

With Malcom Jenkins out the door, the Eagles are going to rely on several different pieces to make up for his loss, with the heaviest burden likely falling on Jalen Mills

John McMullen

Ranking the Best Eagles to Ever Wear No. 96

With 96 days to go until the Eagles open the regular season in Washington, here are the three best players in franchise history to have worn that uniform number

Ed Kracz

Malcolm Jenkins to Philly Graduates: ‘You Are Valued’

Philadelphia's High School Class of 2020 graduated and former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins served as the keynote commencement speaker

John McMullen

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Optimism at CB

The acquistion of Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman gave the Eagles a much-needed boost in their secondary

John McMullen

Eagles Tweak Sports Medicine/Performance Staff

The Eagles continue to make changes to their sports medicine department in an effort to try to stay healthier during the season

John McMullen

NFL Outlines Plans for Players to Return

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on strict protocols for players to return to facilities around the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John McMullen

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Flying Blind at LB

The Eagles opted to ignore some bountiful options at LB and will, as of now, likely open season Nate Gerry, T.J. Edwards, and Duke Riley in base defense

John McMullen

Can Jalen Reagor Challenge DeSean Jackson's Rookie Record?

Jackson lost one of his rookie records to Miles Sanders last year, now his 912 yards receving in 2008 could be in jeopardy; or not

Ed Kracz

Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda: Plan B Strengthens DT

Howie Roseman folded under the weight of the Byron Jones pot and hit CTRL-ALT-DEL, returning to his default setting

John McMullen

Malik Jackson Does Not Accept Drew Brees Apology

The Eagles defensive tackle talked to 6ABC and had some strong words for the New Orleans Saints quarterback

Ed Kracz