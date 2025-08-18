Winners And Losers From Eagles Surprise Trade For John Metchie
PHILADELPHIA – It feels like there’s another shoe to drop after the Eagles acquired another receiver in a trade for John Metchie III with the Houston Texans. They dipped into their tight end depth and dealt Harrison Bryant in the deal, but did they really need another receiver?
Well, they do if they trade what is now a surplus of them for something else – say another cornerback or maybe some defensive edge depth. And they certainly do if there is more to the injury that has followed A.J. Brown throughout most of training camp.
It was general manager Howie Roseman’s second trade of summer. Last week, he on-boarded cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a deal that sent defensive tackle Thomas Booker to the Las Vegas Raiders.
As of now, here are winners and loser from the somewhat surprise trade for a receiver:
WINNERS
John Metchie. The receiver leaves a crowded receiver room where playing time could have been scarce. Plus, he’s another product of the University of Alabama. He becomes the ninth player from the Crimson Tide program on the Eagles’ current 91-man roster, including Jalen Hurts, who spent three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma for his final collegiate season.
Of course, Metchie could be a loser on this list, too, because he is leaving one deep receiver room and stepping into another – unless the Eagles trade one away.
Kylen Granson and E.J. Jenkins. The two tight ends are in good position to stick around with Bryant gone. Granson probably will be the third tight end on the 53-man roster. Jenkins is likely ticketed for the practice squad, though the converted receiver has taken big steps this season in his transition to being a tight end and he is up to 255 pounds.
Run game. Metchie is considered an above average blocker in the run game as a receiver. It was one of his strengths at Alabama and has only gotten better during his time in the league.
Who Are Some Of The Losers From The Deal To Acquire John Metchie?
LOSERS (pick a receiver, any receiver)
Darius Cooper. After a breakout game in the preseason opener and a solid camp, Cooper was targeted only once against the Browns on Saturday. Of course, he played with a pair of quarterbacks who struggled in Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord. Perhaps the Eagles’ plan was to slow-play Cooper in the second preseason game and hope to stash him on the practice squad.
Terrace Marshall. The receiver started camp strong but suffered an injury that cost him some time. He returned recently and played against the Browns, catching two passes for 15 yards on four targets. He will likely be cut now. Or traded.
Jahan Dotson. The receiver has had a strong camp and has looked extremely confident in his first full season with the Eagles. Perhaps good enough to trade for something Roseman believes is a bigger need after three weeks of camp. Has his job as the No. 3 receiver been compromised?
Bubble players. If the Eagles don’t trade another receiver, they will probably end up keeping six, which means a job for one less player on the roster bubble. Perhaps an offensive lineman, for instance, such as Trevor Keegan or Cam Williams or a linebacker like Lance Dixon.
Last year’s draft picks, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith, have done enough to make the roster. Wilson didn’t play on Saturday, which is a sure indication he has a spot sewn up. Smith has a pair of touchdown catches in the preseason, both on third-and-goal throws. Maybe one of them will be dangled in a deal.
