With Eagles Limping to Finish Line, Perhaps Fans can Help Them Get There

PHILADELPHIA – One more win and the Eagles can essentially take the next three weeks off, but the last win is never easy, especially for a team that has been playing with the lead all season long.

It’s kind of like getting the last out of a baseball game. It’s always the hardest one to get.

There are no closers coming in for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, though maybe the fans can be the closer.

The Eagles played only one home game in the month of December and that was at the start of the month. Then came three straight road games.



“It feels great (to be back home),” said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. “We don’t have to get on a bus, we don’t have to get on a plane, we don’t have to worry about any departure time. The only thing we really have to worry about is just focusing on us.

"I’m excited to be back home. I know the fans are excited to have us back home and get back to the Linc. They’ll be there tailgating early and the stadium will be loud.”

The Eagles (13-2) are limping to the finish line and it's looking like a second straight start for backup Gardner Minshew.

“It feels like it’s Week 17,” said veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce. “It’s getting to be the end of the season and you feel it. Hopefully, we take care of this one this week. That’s all we’re focused on right now.”

A win and the Eagles are the top seed in the NFC playoffs, and how valuable is that now with injuries mounting?

“It would be important just to win this game,” said WR A.J. Brown. “Just to get back on track. We don’t know what the future holds for other guys. Of course, we want to get these guys back. Time will help. But we gotta try to do our part to get this win. Then after that, we figure out what we need to do.”

Wednesday’s injury report did not deliver any good news. Granted it was an estimation since the Eagles held a walkthrough, but still, it’s concerning.

Running back Miles Sanders did not practice due to what was listed as a knee. That was unexpected. So was receiver A.J. Brown who was limited with a knee.

Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, and Avonte Maddox also did not practice. Jordan Davis was limited as he goes through concussion protocols.

It certainly didn’t help that safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after suffering a lacerated kidney last month, wasn’t activated into the 21-day practice window to be able to return against his former team.

“C.J. (Gardner-Johnson) is feeling better, and it's just good to have him be around and everything,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “We'll see. We'll see where we are with that, but I know he's feeling better. I know he's on the road to recovery, and it'll be good to get him back when he's able to get back.”

Johnson's injury is worrisome. The Eagles were 1-7 without him in the lineup in 2020 and 1-2 last year with him away from the team. That’s 2-9 in the last two years.

"Someone said something to me going to Arizona, (about how) we haven't won (there) since 2001," said Sirianni when informed of the not-to-great record without the right tackle in the lineup. "I'm like, what the hell does that mean to me or what does that mean to this team or anything like that?

“This is a completely different team. Obviously, the reason there are some of those things is because of how tremendous of a football player he is, but every team is different. Every game is different in that manner. We try not to get too wrapped up into that.”

