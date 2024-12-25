'You Don't Say It's Just A Blip:' Eagles DC Wants Defense Back On Track
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles largely shut down superstar rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and what has been an explosive Washington offense on Nov. 14, allowing 264 yards and 18 points with 70 of those yards and eight of the points garnered in garbage time after the Eagles turned a 10-6 deficit entering the fourth quarter in a 26-10 advantage in 10 minutes of game time.
The Philadelphia defense stifled Daniels with coverage blitzing just twice on 35 pass plays and not at all until the Eagles took the lead in the fourth quarter.
Sunday's rematch in Landover, MD. went in a completely different direction with the Commanders winning a 36-33 shootout when Daniels found Jamison Crowder for a nine-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining. Washington piled up 368 yards, the Eagles' worst performance since allowing 385 to Atlanta in Week 2.
On Sunday, Fangio went to the blitz 11 times on 40 pass plays to little success. Daniels finished 8 for 11 for 169 yards and 3 TDs when the Eagles defensive coordinator sent 5 or more rushers.
So what gives?
"The quarterback was scrambling. We weren't quite getting the necessary four-man rush pressure that we needed, so that was why," Fangio said Tuesday.
Fangio wouldn't point fingers when it came to blaming the front or the coverage on the back end which broke down at times for the first time in nearly three months.
"It all works together," Fangio said of the rush and coverage.
Notably, rookie star Quinyon Mitchell got beaten on a go route by Terry McLaurin for a 32-yard touchdown, the first score Mitchell has given up this season. On the same drive, six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay got bitten on a go route by Dyami Brown on the other side of the field for 51 yards.
"We gave up too many explosive plays. The one drive, they hit two big ones on us," said Fangio. "That's one part of the equation. Didn't have a good day on third down. That's another part of the equation. The field position, they had shorter distance to go occasionally. We just didn't play as good as we had been playing overall."
On Mitchell, the DC noted that the rookie "was kind of guessing and probably shouldn't have."
Many would chalk up Sunday as just an outleir for what is still the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Not Fangio.
"You don't say it's just a blip," he said. "You've got to learn from all your experiences, both good and bad, and improve. We've got to get back to playing. ... We've got to get back to playing better football."
