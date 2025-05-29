Young Eagles Star Is On The Fast Track
PHILADELPHIA - Talk about a trajectory.
Eagles’ second-year edge defender Jalyx Hunt went from an Ivy League safety at Cornell in 2021 to the centerpiece of the Eagles’ pass rush at Wednesday’s curtain-opening OTA practice at the NovaCare Complex.
A late-bloomer physically, Hunt wasn’t heavily recruited coming out of high school but did get some preferred walk-on offers from FBS schools like Florida, Marshall, and SMU. His only Division I offer came from The Big Red, and Hunt chose the Ivy League-education route over some Division II and Division III options.
He arrived in Ithaca as a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back.
A late-bloomer physically, Hunt is currently listed by the Eagles at 6-3 and 252 pounds with the frame to add more weight. He spent three years at Cornell, with 2020 wiped out by the COVID pandemic, before entering the transfer portal and making the move to little-known Houston Christian.
It was at Houston Christian where the coaches moved Hunt to a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker role, and NFL scouts began to take notice of the Florida native’s length and increasing size.
The Eagles bit at No. 94 overall in the 2024 draft with the idea of Hunt being a developmental prospect.
Injuries to Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff sped up the process last season, and by late November, Hunt was often getting 30-or-more snaps in certain games, topping out at 42 in the NFC Championship Game against Washington.
Hunt did not seem out of place through the postseason run to a Super Bowl LIX championship. In the playoffs, he averaged over 25 snaps per game while producing 1.5 sacks, eight pressures, and three quarterback hits.
So why not speed things up again?
The plan isn’t for Hunt to be the centerpiece come the regular season, but early trends point to the rangy rusher having a real opportunity to land a starting job opposite Nolan Smith, who is still rehabbing a torn triceps suffered in the Super Bowl.
Hunt was asked about the lofty expectations some have placed on him after Wednesday’s practice.
"I'm expecting to do what's expected of me,” he said. “Whatever the team needs to be done, I'll do it."
The scouting report on Hunt coming in was an impressive combination of athleticism, length, and speed with a track background, who needed to improve his hands and pass-rushing approach.
Hunt’s technique work has evolved out of necessity after trying out Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata in practice.
“When you are a rookie going against Lane Johnson and you don't get within four yards of the QB, you gotta figure something out,” Hunt laughed. “Just ask him. Lane Johnson is a huge guy. He tells you 'hey try this next time.' Jordan is the same way. Just to be able to ask questions just bumps up everything and tells you exactly what you need to focus on."
The plan is helped by the presence of legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and a top-tier position coach in Jeremiah Washburn.
“My job [is to get to the quarterback] and that's what I want to be able to do for my teammates and my team,” Hunt said. “Just figuring it out in training camp, that's what training camp is for -- working on moves, developing my bag, and then being able to work the fine details and come into the season with some good rushes."
For now, without Smith available for team drills and Bryce Huff staying away from voluntary work, Hunt was option No. 1 for the pass rush opposite Azeez Ojulari.
The fast track had worked to date so perhaps throwing Hunt into the deep end results in some impressive swimming toward the QB.
“As long as I meet my expectations, I'm good with whatever,” Hunt said. “I expect a lot for myself. I work real hard at what I do because I expect a lot from myself. I'm just gonna keep doing what I do and focusing on what I can control, and then hopefully it leads to everything.
“Come closer to the season, I'm sure my role will be more defined and I'll do exactly what's needed. Right now, I'm just focused on getting better."
MORE NFL: Patullo The Problem Solver: New Eagles OC Hits All The Right Notes