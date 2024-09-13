Zack Baun's Eagles Debut Surprised Even Him: "I Never Had A Game Like That Before"
PHILADELPHIA – Ex-Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards and new Eagles linebacker Zack Baun exchanged texts after their season openers. The two are good friends from their playing days together at the University of Wisconsin.
“He sent me a little text like, 15 tackles, I should’ve had more, Yada, Yada, Yada, so we’ll keep a close eye on where tackles are at the end of the year,” said Baun.
Right now, the two linebackers are tied after each posted 15 tackles in their season-opening wins, with Edward helping the Chicago Bears beat the Tennessee Titans and the Eagles toppling the Green Bay Packers.
Baun, though, added two sacks. More performances like that and he may very well end up being the NFL’s best bargain after signing a one-year, free-agent deal for just $3.5 million.
It’s on to Week 2 now for both linebackers, and for the Eagles that means a matchup on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears are also in primetime, playing the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.
They aren’t the only two who played for the Badgers in college. Andrew Van Ginkel was also one of the linebackers with Baun and Edwards and, after starring in Miami has moved on to the Minnesota Vikings, had a pick-6 in their season-opening win over the New York Giants.
Baun was the highest draft pick of the three, arriving in New Orleans as a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Van Ginkel was taken in 2019’s fifth round while Edwards was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie after the ’19 draft.
All have had success, though it took longer for Baun, whose breakout game last Friday seemed to come from out of nowhere.
“I was surprised,” said Baun. “I never had a game like that, but I can’t help but think about the ones I missed. You have a good game you look at where there’s room to grow. You have a bad game and it’s kind of the same mentality going into the next one.”
Baun’s role was sort of all over the place in the first years of his career. He was used inside and outside at linebacker, as an edge rusher, and always on special teams.
“I think I was confused at certain points,” he said during his time with the Saints. “Am I inside? Am I outside? Am I just a special teamer? I don’t know.
“I think the comfortability (in Philly) comes with the confidence they have in me. I feel like they are putting me in good position to do a lot of different things and make an impact all over the field.”
So, what position is he now?
“I don’t think you can put me in one box,” he said. “My versatility, I’m an athlete. Maybe as an athlete on the defensive side, maybe? I can do a lot of different things.”
Baun, like another Wisconsin ’backer, the Steelers’ T.J. Watt was a quarterback in high school before being transitioned to linebacker. Baun said he was shaped by his time at Wisconsin and looked up to Watt who had been on a campus for a full year before Baun got there.
It took time for Baun to make that transition to a new position on the other side of the ball, and that sort of patience and perseverance has helped him wait for his breakout moment that arrived in the opener.
“It’s all about development,” he said. “I didn’t come into the league knowing I’d be good at outside ’backer right away. I knew it would take time. There were some tough times at times, but I just kept my head down and kept working.
"... I wasn’t good right away and it took time, but I ultimately got to where I wanted to be.”
