10 Eagles Thoughts During Slow Period: The Two Jalens, Nick Sirianni, And Makai Lemon

Some June thoughts on the Eagles as we continue the slow crawl to the end of July, when training camp opens.

Jalen 1. That would be quarterback Jalen Hurts. The criticisms and anonymously-sourced stories aimed at the franchise player, both locally and across the nation, aren’t fair. He would be at the top of my list when it comes to ranking the best QBs in Eagles history, with Randall Cunningham at the top of my list for most entertaining QB in team history. You can feel differently, and that’s OK.

Numbers are one thing, but anybody who thinks Hurts won’t be able to adopt to whatever offense Sean Mannion is planning on running, you haven’t paid close enough attention to Hurts’ work ethic.

As he famously said at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona: “I had a purpose before anyone had an opinion.” It is still one my all-time favorite quotes from anyone and having been in the media hotel’s conference room to hear him say it made it even sweeter.

Jalen 2. That would be defensive tackle Jalen Carter. My expectation is a contract extension will happen before training camp opens on July 28. Already, the Eagles picked up the team option for his fifth season that will pay him $27 million in 2027, so he’s locked down for at least two more seasons.

Jeffrey Simmons monster contract extension, which will pay him $35.3 million per year, changes the equation somewhat, but didn’t we all feel like Carter was getting $30 million-plus before the deal?

If it was up to me, I’d let Carter walk and put my money in Moro Ojomo, Jalyx Hunt, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell. Even that won’t be enough to sign those four, so some hard decisions will have to be made.

Tough Choice Looming?

Cooper DeJean goes through a drill during an Eagles OTA practice on June 3, 2025. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

What to do. If the Eagles need to decide between keeping DeJean or Mitchell, I’ll take DeJean, simply for his versatility playing more positions.

Head coach. Nick Sirianni is about to break free from a pack of coaches who guided the Eagles for five seasons, a list that includes Doug Pederson, Buddy Ryan, and Joe Kuharich. This will be Sirianni’s sixth season in charge, one behind the seven seasons that Dick Vermeil led the franchise.

Sirianni is 59-26 in his first five years, with three NFC East title and two runners-up, along with a 1-1 record in the Super Bowl and a 6-4 playoff mark.

Vermeil inherited a total reclamation project in 1976 and an organization that hadn’t had a winning season since 1966. He went 54-47 with one Super Bowl trip, and a 3-4 playoff record. He would have had a longer run but resigned citing burnout.

Andy Reid is the Eagles’ all-time leader in seasons coaching the Eagles with 14 followed by Greasy Neal’s 10 years at the helm from 1941-50.

Rookie receiver. Given the talent and depth behind DeVonta Smith, separation in the receiver room will be a must-watch at training camp. My guess is Lemon will be used mostly in the slot with Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown splitting time on the outside.

Top rookie. For that reason, Lemon will be the top rookie from this class to make an impact, though don’t rule out offensive tackle and third-round pick Markel Bell. Tight end Eli Stowers has some veterans in front of him, and it may take him time to contribute.

Can This Rookie Contribute?

Eagles DT Uar Bernard stretches before practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

One to watch. It’s obvious. When camp opens, many eyes will be on ultra-raw defensive tackle Uar Bernard. Can he help this year? We’ll see.

Drama-free. Remember 10 years ago when Nelson Agholor, Fletcher Cox, and Connor Barwin went to a gentleman’s club in South Philly after minicamp ended and Agholor was accused of sexual assault (an accusation later found to be without sufficient evidence to lead to any charges)? Those were the days.

These Eagles have for the last decade or so been on their best behavior during this dead period between minicamp and the start of training camp. Under Sirianni, the Eagles have stayed focused on what they are supposed to be doing during this “dead” period.

Instead, we get wedding video from Smith’s nuptials, with him and Hurts doing the line dance at the reception. Wholesome stuff.

Upshot. The Eagles’ ability to stay focused during this long stretch of summer has led to some fast starts to seasons. Their records in the first five games the last four years:

2025: 4-1

2024: 3-2

2023: 5-0

2022: 5-0 (a record that grew to 8-0)

Their first five games this year: Home vs. Commanders, at Titans, at Bears, home vs. Rams, vs. Jaguars in London. That’s three playoff teams from last year; a tough stretch.

Sidelined QB. The NFL may have saved the Eagles from making a big mistake and trying to land Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft. The league canceled the supplemental draft, saying that teams couldn’t get organized in time to make it happen even though Sorsby submitted his paperwork before the supplemental draft deadline, the only player to do so.

Sorsby had a gambling addiction that led to a stint in a residential treatment center and was banned by the NCAA after wagering thousands of dollars, including some on one of his former teams, Indiana University.

His talent might be – might be – good enough to eventually play in the NFL, but he could also be the next coming of Art Schlichter. Google him if you don’t remember.