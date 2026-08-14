PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni didn’t divulge if Jalen Hurts or any of his starters will play when the Eagles open their preseason slate Saturday night in Baltimore against the Ravens. No surprise. The coach never gives up any of that intel.

It would be nice to see the offense operate for the first time in offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme, and that would certainly be worth watching.

As it is, there is still plenty to pay attention to, so here are 10 players to watch who should play:

OFFENSE

Cole Payton. Sirianni didn’t reveal his quarterback rotation, but the thinking is Payton could get the second half. The fifth-round rookie has moxie and isn’t shy about ripping the ball into tight spaces. It doesn’t always work out, like the one practice where he threw three interceptions, but he didn’t seem shaken by the mistakes.

Carson Steele. The fullback/running back has his work cut out to make the roster, but preseason games are made for players like him – battlers looking to put on a show that will land a roster spot somewhere, if not here.

“This is kind of wear I can show my talents,” he said. “We haven’t really had tackling. We’ve had thud practices, but this is where you showcase yourself and go from there … being an undrafted guy, coming into a new team, you really have to showcase your talents and express yourself going into these preseason games.

“I’m a big weight-room type guy, love that stuff, so I feel this is when I can show myself when the pads come on and we actually get physical contact.”

Eli Stowers. The second-round tight end started camp slowly but has strung a couple of consistent practices together. He should get a long run of playing time.

Willie Lampkin and Darius Cooper. The interior offensive lineman and receiver, respectively, have been the darlings of camp. Lampkin will certainly play. Cooper probably, too, but it feels like he has shown enough to have a job won.

“Just blessed to have opportunity finally this year.,” said Lampkin, who spent his rookie season in injured reserve. “Just taking full advantage learning a lot from the older guys and it's just been great to compete with these guys in camp.”

Eagles defensive tackle Byron Young after a training camp practice in August, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps and Michael Carter. The safeties are still competing to be the starter opposite Drew Mukuba. Carter has been a big storyline in camp with his ability to make a successful transition from the slot to safety. “It's a good competition between Marcus and Mike,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “Mike's had a very good camp, as has Marcus. I'd say that's a real good competition right now.”

Byron Young. The Raiders may have given up too soon on their third-round pick from 2023 (70th overall), but this reclamation project has shown explosion and quickness all camp long and might be able to start for several other teams. Here, he is the fourth DT.

“I know the situation I’m in with two of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL (Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter), and really three of them, because Moro (Ojomo) is just as good as them, in my opinion,” he said. “I understand that those guys are going to get a lot of reps when the game comes, but when my time comes, I hold myself to the same standard.”

Mac McWilliams and Jakorian Bennett. The cornerbacks could be battling for a roster spot at the very least, or as the top backup behind the starters. Both look like different players from last year, when McWilliams was a rookie who looked unsure of himself but is now showing why Fangio was so high on him when he was drafted. He had an interception during Thursday’s practice during low red-zone, seven-on-seven. Bennett arrived in an August trade and never found his footing, but he has made some nice pass breakups in camp.