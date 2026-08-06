3 Winners, 3 Losers From Day 6 of Eagles Training Camp

The sixth practice of Philadelphia Eagles training camp wasn't as intense as the fifth. That was expected given how long the fifth practice was.

There wasn't a lot of action, even though storylines emerged. Thanks to Vic Fangio speaking, it's easy to get a good read on where things stand in roster battles and competitions. Honesty is always the best policy.

So is the play on the field, enough to warrant overreactions to what's going on. Don't worry, we'll recap the week of practice soon, along with a bunch of our tidbits of what's going on.

As with every practice, here are the winners and losers from Day 6 of training camp.

Winners

Michael Carter: If a player gets an endorsement from Vic Fangio, that's a pretty good sign. Carter did on Wednesday, as Fangio said he was the only guy learning three positions. That's valuable in what the Eagles want in their secondary -- and his overall roster chances (which were pretty good anyway). Carter is certainly the biggest competition to Marcus Epps for the starting safety job, and has made splash plays in camp. Still a long way to go, but there's plenty to like with Carter.

Darius Cooper: There is a front runner for the WR2 job in Dontayvion Wicks, and also a clear front runner for the WR5 job too. That's Cooper, who continues to make plays in camp and earn more confidence from Jalen Hurts. Cooper even received an endorsement from Hurts on NFL Network Wednesday, which goes a long way towards how he feels about him. The reality? Cooper has been the third best reciever in camp, behind DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. That's roster worthy.

Chance Campbell: Another quote from Vic Fangio on Campbell (thanks to Eagles On SI's John McMullen for asking him about Campbell). The off-ball linebacker spot as three locks -- and Smael Mondon is essentially a fourth. Could the Eagles carry a fifth off-ball linebacker in Campbell? Sure is looking that way after Fangio said not to sleep on him. If Campbell is a Fangio guy, he has a shot to make this team.

Losers

Hollywood Brown: If the wide receivers were ranked after the first week of practice, Brown might be fifth. DeVonta Smith is first, Dontayvion Wicks is second and Darius Cooper is third. Makai Lemon hasn't done much either (when he's on the field), but Brown is essentially nonexistant in the WR2 competition. Brown wasn't expected to win the job anyway, but his performance has been disappointing after a good spring. There's plenty of camp left to turn things around, but Brown has been disappointing.

Eli Stowers: The second-round pick has essentially been a non-factor. Perhaps that wa sto be expected as the Eagles are easing him in. Maybe it was premature to list Stowers as the TE2, but even Cameron Latu has been getting more targets than him. Stowers just hasn't showed up at practice yet, but perhaps the Eagles are just easing him in. Still surprising to see Stowers not getting as many targets so far.

Ambry Thomas: A long shot to make the roster, it probably isn't a good look to get beat by Quez Watkins easily. Watkins can still track them down and has the speed, but Thomas can't be beaten that easily be taking a poor angle on the ball. Good play by Watkins, but Thomas has to make those plays if he wants to make the roster. His chances are long anyway, but that will be noticed on film. Remember, it's still early.