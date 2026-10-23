3 Realistic Riq Woolen Trade Destinations That Would Net Eagles Biggest Return

The NFL trade deadline is under three weeks away. In recent seasons, this is when general manager Howie Roseman would start searching for veterans to boost Philadelphia's roster in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. However, a disastrous first six weeks means he could be the one dealing talent away.

A four-game losing streak fueled by injuries has the Eagles facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs. Most notably, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to blood clots. That said, players across the roster could be floated in trade talks, especially those on expiring contracts.

Cornerback Riq Woolen, one of those expiring deals, was inked to a one-year, $12 million deal in March. The former Seahawk has been solid in coverage, surrendering 15 receptions for 187 yards (two touchdowns) in six games. He has allowed a 51.7% completion rate when targeted and racked up four pass breakups.

Here are three teams that would benefit from acquiring Woolen and have the ammunition to pull it off.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' need for help in the secondary became clear during their Week 6 loss to the Texans. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud zeroed in on cornerback Jarrian Jones, who conceded six catches for 100 yards. He has been a liability all year, ranking 100th out of 102 cornerbacks in PFF's coverage grade.

Jones has been on the field for nearly every defensive snap over the last three weeks due to Montaric Brown's hamstring injury. Solely banking on Brown returning to full health and stepping up in pass coverage alongside Travis Hunter would be unwise when an AFC South title is within reach.

Adding Woolen to the mix would give Jacksonville a veteran with the necessary closing speed to eliminate throwing lanes and swat away jump balls. The Jaguars are projected to have three fifth-round picks in 2027, which could be used to sweeten the pot on Woolen's expected trade value of a fourth-round pick.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina's secondary has been bitten by the injury bug. Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) have both landed on injured reserve. It's a duo that guided the Panthers' defense in 2025. Horn registered five interceptions, and Jackson led the NFL with a stellar 19 pass breakups.

However, it leaves the Panthers in desperate need of a cornerback. The group of Akayleb Evans, Will Lee III, and Chau-Smith Wade is inexperienced. Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero runs a similar scheme to that of Philadelphia's Vic Fangio. It utilizes zone coverage to keep the action in front of defenders.

It's a scheme that plays to Woolen's strengths. The former UTSA standout can use his 6'4" frame to disrupt route timing, while also reading the quarterback's eyes. Carolina has intriguing trade chips like wide receiver Xavier Legette and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders that it can add to a late-round pick.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills enter their bye week looking like a true AFC contender with a 5-1 record. A glaring weakness remains, though. Buffalo is allowing the second-most passing yards per game (285.8) and the eighth-most yards per completion (10.9). Opposing pass-catchers are constantly finding open space.

Cornerback Christian Benford has done his job. He lacks a reliable partner. Second-year pro Maxwell Hairston has posted a dismal 21.4% missed-tackle rate. Rookie Davison Igbinosun has tallied five pass breakups, but two early penalties in Buffalo's Week 6 game show he still has a way to go.

Woolen's covering skills on deep routes would come in handy when the Bills battle elite offenses. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has displayed aggressive trade techniques before, most recently trading out of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in three separate moves. He could offer a deal to Roseman that would be hard to refuse.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.