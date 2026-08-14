The first three weeks of Philadelphia Eagles training camp are in the books, but Day 11 of practice ended with fireworks. A fight broke out at the conclusion of practice between Fred Johnson and Moro Ojomo, which essentially ended the session.

There was still plenty to discuss in this practice without the fight, although it needed to be discussed. this was the last practice before the preseason opener against the Ravens, so the winners and losers in this session may have some more clout.

Some good and bad momentum heading into the preseason opener. Here were the winners and losers from Day 11 of training camp.

Winners

Dontayvion Wicks: Another practice Wicks shined, a needed good practice after an okay week. Wicks caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts and was targeted by the Eagles quarterback throughout the day. This practice was almost if Hurts wanted to get Wicks going again after an excellent first week of camp. Well it worked. Wicks is the WR2 on this team and certainly took advantage of the Eagles defense without Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean on the field.

Saquon Barkley: There hasn't been much talk about Barkley this summer, but it's not like the star running back is not making an impact. Barkley had a few impressive runs in this practice and is setting himself up for a big year if he's healthy. The Eagles are going to run the football, which is still the bread and butter of this offense. If Barkley has a big season, the Eagles are going to go far in the playoffs.

Mac McWilliams: The 2025 fifth-round pick continues to make his push for a roster spot, starting at nickel cornerback Thursday with Cooper DeJean and Jonathan Jones injured. McWilliams continues to stack good days, and had an interception off Jalen Hurts. McWilliams is making it very difficult to cut him.

John Ojukwu: There hasn't bene much talk regarding Ojukwu this summer, as he's behind Fred Johnson for the No. 4 tackle spot. A roster longshot, perhaps Ojukwu isn't as big of a long shot as initially thought. The Eagles had Ojukwu at second team left guard Thursday, the first time he's played on the interior offensive line this summer. If the Eagles are trying Ojukwu at guard, they have plans for him. Ojukwu may be the swing guard/tackle on this team if he plays well this preseason.

Losers

Fred Johnson: Getting into a fight is fun to write about, but not a ringing endorsement for a football team that preaches culture. Johnson took a extra shot on Moro Ojomo and both players were about to throw down. The Eagles decided to let him go another play and Johnson and Ojomo fought at the end of practice (and ended the practice 13 minutes early). This is on the Eagles for not kicking Johnson and Ojomo out of practice prior, but it's not a good look for either player.

Moro Ojomo: This is the same reasoning as Johnson, getting into a brawl in practice. Ojomo is a competitive player and doesn't take BS, just like Johnson. This was bound to happen after extracurricular activity the play prior. Ojomo sought out Johnson to remind him of what happened the play before, and all hell broke loose. Again, just a bad look.

Hollywood Brown: Putting Brown in this section is getting tiresome, but he keeps finding his way here. Jalen Hurts threw an interception in practice to Mac McWilliams, a pass intended for Brown. Notice a pattern here? This has bene a common theme throughout the summer, enough where Hurts and Brown stayed after practice to work on their timing and route running. This has to be corrected if Brown is going to make this team, which isn't looking great right now.

Makai Lemon: Really beginning to wonder when Lemon is going to be back. DeVonta Smith (who also has a hamstring injury) appears close to returning based on the work he's doing in practice. There may be a chance Smith is back next week, but that doesn't appear to be the case for Lemon. The first-round pick will miss the preseason opener against the Ravens and he doesn't appear to be ready to be a significant facor in this offense come September 13. Lemon keep stacking days of missed practices, which isn't good. So much for an injury not to be concerned about...