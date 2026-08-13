Overreactions From Day 11 of Eagles Camp: Moro Ojomo-Fred Johnson Fight Out of Line?

What a Day 11 of Philadelphia Eagles training cmap.

The last practice before the preseason opener ended with some fireworks, as Moro Ojomo and Fred Johnson had a vicious brawl to close the session. Both players had to be separated by players and coaches -- and later had a discussion with Howie Roseman.

There's competition -- and there's overaggression.

This is what overreactions are for, along with what happened the rest of the practice. Training camp isn't officially over, but this preseason prior to Week 1 of the preseason turned soem heads.

Which overreactions are too farfetched and which ones are reality?

The Moro-Ojomo-Fred Johnson fight was unnecessary

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This fight didn't have to happen, as blood was boiling between the two prior to the fight. Johnson took his shot on Ojomo the play prior and were ready to throw down.

Both players probably should have been jettisoned to the sideline right there, even tossed from practice. Ojomo and Johnson are fiery guys who don't take BS -- they needed to cool off.

The mistake was letting both players play the next snap. They're football players, so how did you think this would play out?

Ojomo went out of his way to get back at Johnson. The fight ended practice and put a stain of both of them, even if they were competitors in the heat of the moment. This fight didn't need to happen, and should have ended the play before.

Moro Ojomo and Fred Johnson were just being competitive

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There's competitiveness -- and there's whatever those two were doing on Thursday. Johnson and Ojomo wanted to throw punches after a competitive play, in which Johnson wnated to get an extra hit in.

Ojomo isn't going to let up and neither is Johnson. The two are like a swarm of angry bees when you penetrate their territory -- the fight was going to happenif they weren't separated.

Unsure how things would have went if the two were essentially kicked out of practice, but there wouldn't have been a fight. There's nothing wrong with being competitive, but those two weren't in the moment. This was way over the line for football players.

Fights are fun to write about. They aren't good for a football team, even if it's blown over by now.

Practice videos are getting out of hand

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Right on Q pic.twitter.com/ons19ZR2Hy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 12, 2026

Social media sucks.

The Eagles posted a video of Quinyon Mitchell having an interception in practice, the same day Vic Fangio called him a virgin in regular season interceptions (which was hilarious). That's what I initialy thought why the Eagles posted the video, but it blew up for another reason.

Jalen Hurts threw an interception -- in practice! That means Hurts isn't any good! I told you he stinks!

Does that sound like social media to you? The fan reaction to that video is what really hurts context, and journalism in general. The media reaction to this video was an absolute joke, as there were just untrue statements being told on Hurts.

First off, it's practice. Who cares if Hurts goes 14-for-14 or 2-for-17 with 10 INT. No one should care about practice stats, which practice is an opportunity to get better and work on your game.

Practice does matter for players on the roster bubble, since that's how they make the team. For established veterans like Hurts, it's about working on the craft and preparing for Week 1.

Why is this so hard to understand? Who care if Hurts throws an interception in practice? Who cares if any established veteran that has a roster spot as a good or bad practice?

The reaction to the video was so ridiculous.

Hollywood Brown is the main culprit of Jalen Hurts interceptions

Overreaction or reality: Reality

When Hurts throws an interception, the intended receiver has been Brown in most of those cases. Look at the interception in the viral video and the route Brown took on the play Quinyon Mitchell picked Hurts off.

This has been a common theme this summer. Hurts threw an interception on Thursday as Mac McWilliams jumped the route and picked off Hurts. The Eagles quarterback had a good practice on Thursday, but it's clear he needs to work on his timing with Brown.

This is what the rest of training camp is for, as Brown is battling to make the roster. If Brown can't get these issues fixed, he may not be playing in Philadelphia come September 13.