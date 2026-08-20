5 Eagles That Need A Big Finale in Joint Training Camp Practice With Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't win Day 1 of the joint practice with the New England Patriots. That's fine, joint practices are for getting better.

Did the Eagles get better on Day 1? They learned what will guide them on offense this season, and what their passing game can be when DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon are healthy.

The Eagles also know their pass rush is going to be good -- even without Jonathan Greenard -- and Tariq Woolen may be the biggest wild card of the bunch in the secondary.

There were some standouts on Day 1, and some players who didn't play up to their capabilities. Some players had average days, which is fine too.

Who are five players that could use a big Day 2 practice against the Patriots?

Jalen Hurts (QB)

Hurts had his moments on Day 1 of practice, the most noticeable play being the deep completion to Elijah Moore. He hit Hollywood Brown on a few throws, but the interceptions have been the calling card of camp.

Some of the interceptions aren't Hurts' fault, but they all count the same unfortunately. Hurts is getting more comfortable with the offense, yet the consistency could improve.

If Hurts can lead the Eagles offense down the field, that's a win for the day. Keep in mind he was without DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon in Day 1 of practice.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown has been efficient this week in practice, and had a solid Day 1 of the joint practice with the Patriots. He's starting to catch more passes across the middle of the field and adjusting to the scheme, making his push towards a roster spot.

Brown needs to stack some good practices in a row, and he's starting to this week. A good Day 2 of practice could push Brown off the roster bubble, even if his contract continues to imply he'll be with the Eagles. Elijah Moore is still pushing for Brown's spot, or both receivers may make it.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Woolen was picked on by Drake Maye and A.J. Brown on Day 1 of joint practice, showcasing his inconsistencies in coverage throughout camp. Romeo Doubs also beat Woolen in coverage, but he had a drop on that play.

Once the Eagles play actual games with a pass rush actually being able to touch a quarterback, perhaps Woolen will look better than he does in coverage. He just needs to level out the inconsistent play.

Andy Dalton (QB)

Dalton took a big step in locking down the QB2 job on Day 1 of the joint practice. He has been convincing with anticipation throws and had command of the second team offense. Tanner McKee was solid on Day 1, but he wasn't as impressive as Dalton.

The Eagles have a front runner for QB2, and it shows with Dalton getting the first crack with the second team every practice. Dalton could lock down the job with a good practice and a strong preseason game this week.

Markel Bell (T)

This has been a good summer for Bell, and that continued on Wednesday. Bell has been impressive in 1-on-1s this summer, but had the opportunity to face an opposing pass rush this week. The Patriots got the better of Bell in team drills, but this is a learning experience for bell.

If Bell can get his arm placement down on outside rushers, he'll lock down the No. 3 tackle job this week. That job is certainly trending his way.