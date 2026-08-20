6 Winners, 5 Losers From Day 1 of Eagles Joint Practice With Patriots

Round 1 of the joint practice goes to the New England Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles held their own for most of the practice, but the Patriots got the upper hand at the end of the practice. This doesn't count for anything in the standings, yet it's a good litmus test for where the Eagles stand against one of the best teams in the NFL last year.

The Eagles are good too, even if they have their flaws. The overreactions showcased that, and where Philadelphia will have to improve come Week 1.

Even with everything that transpired on Day 1 of the joint practice with the Patriots, some Eagles certainly had good days against an opposing defense. These joint practices are about more than "winning" them.

Who were the winners for the Eagles on Day 1? What about the losers?

Winners

Elijah Moore: Not only did Moore start 11-on-11s with the first team offense, he may have had the play of the day on offense. Moore caught a deep ball from Jalen Hurts that went 40+ yards, as Hurts hit Moore on a perfect deep pass over Patriots safety Kevin Byard. Moore is getting those deep passes Hollywood Brown used to get, and getting open in the process. He should be on this roster come Week 1, as Moore continues to showcase why he can help out this wide receiver group that has a lot of questions.

Saquon Barkley: There's been enough evidence Barkley is going to have a big year running behind this offensive line -- a unit that's 100% healthy. Barkley showcased his speed in the joint practice, hitting on a few big runs and keeping the Patriots defense on their heels. he's going to be involved in outside zone runs, and utilized more in the passing game this year. The bread and butter for the Eagles offense is Barkley and the offensive line. They displayed their power on Wednesday.

Jalyx Hunt: Just another practice Hunt could make the case he was the best player on the field, as he was controlling Will Campbell in 1-on-1s. Hunt even had a sack in the team portion of practice, leading a dominant performance by the Eagles defensive line. The Eagles may not have Jonathan Greenard Week 1, but Hunt is showing how good he can be at the right end spot. This pass rush is better -- and deeper -- than last year.

Quinyon Mitchell: A.J. Brown did have has way against Eagles defensive backs as the practice went on. Hard to say Brown had his way against Mitchell. The Patriots decided to test Mitchell right away, going deep down the left sideline -- but Mitchell was able to poke the ball away from Brown at the last minute. Brown had a step on Mitchell, but Mitchell made the play. There were wins by both Brown and Mitchell, but Brown didn't dominate him. Mitchell is elite at his position for a reason.

Dontayvion Wicks: The Eagles receivers overall did not look great on Wednesday, but Wicks showcased his route running in 1-on-1s and how quickly he can make catches when the Eagles go tempo. Wicks is finding ways to get open underneath and make quick catches, which is this passing game with two of the top three wideouts sidelined. Give Wicks credit for helping Jalen Hurts out a bit in an inconsistent practice.

Will Shipley: Saquon Barkley had a strong practice, but so did Shipley. Like Barkley, Shipley was the beneficiary of huge holes created by the Eagles offensive line, and had some big runs as a result. Shipley was also active catching passes, having a few big gains and a touchdown on a wheel route. Shipley may have locked down the RB3 job with this performance, and he was close to sealing the job anyway.

Losers

Tariq Woolen: This summer hasn't been as kind to Woolen as the spring, and his performance in the joint practice stood out. Woolen did get beaten by Brown and Romeo Doubs during the practice, although there were debates on Brown being out of bounds after he beat Woolen. The inconsistencies are there regarding Woolen in coverage and he gave up too many catches on Wednesday. This was still a good test for Woolen, but the coverage has to be better overall.

Jonathan Greenard: Vic Fangio spilled the beans on when Greenard would return to practice, by saying he don't know. That's a blow for the Eagles pass rush as Greenard hasn't practiced all summer with a torn pectoral muscle, and now he may not be ready by Week 1. The Eagles pass rush has performed well in Greenard's absence, especially in the joint practice, but this isn't a Super Bowl-caliber squad without a healthy Greenard. While the Eagles downplayed it three weeks ago, it's going to take some time for Greenard to return.

Ty Robinson: Does Vic Fangio like Robinson? Openly admitting a player has been on "life support" since he got here isn't a good sign for playing under a defensive coach. That's the case with Fangio and Robinson, even though Fangio admitted Robinson "came to life." Robinson has played well over the past week and he'll be on the 53-man roster, but hard to see him playing much. To play for Fangio, you have to be in his good graces.

Tanner McKee: There was some ground lost to Andy Dalton in the battle for QB2. Dalton had a good day, as he was accurate on the short throws and had some noticeable passes of 10+ yards. This was a good day for Dalton, while McKee didn't do anything to stand out. Dalton widened his lead over McKee in the QB2 race, but there's still a long way to go.

Myles Hinton: The Eagles used last season to essentially redshirt Hinton, but he isn't getting any better. Hinton didn't fare well in 1-on-1s or the team portion of practice at left tackle in the joint practice. There are just other players more deserving to make the roster, and the move to guard hasn't panned out. Hinton is what he is at this stage of the game, and the roster chances are fading.