5 Winners, 3 Losers From Day 15 of Eagles Training Camp: Makai Lemon Has Big Role

The final week of training camp is officially underway at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a light day of practice on Monday, going in just helmets and shorts before showing off in front of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field -- their only open practice of the summer. They'll have one final practice of training camp open to the media Wednesday afternoon before wrapping things up with the preseason finale on Friday.

Then it's roster cutdown day on Sunday night. The countdown to Week 1 is coming.

While this was a light practice on Monday, the observations explained everything you needed to know about this practice. So will the winners and losers on Day 15 of training camp.

Winners

Makai Lemon: Not only was Lemon a full participant at practice for the first time since August 3, but the Eagles had him with the first team offense at full go. Lemon is going to start come Week 1, as the Eagles are going to use him in motion and in the slot. He just needs to stack up days.

Tanner McKee: He didn't wow anyone in practice on Monday, yet it's noticeable McKee is the QB2 and started firts with the second team. Guess the preseason performance had an effect on the backup quarterback decision after all -- at least for the first practice of the week.

Jalyx Hunt: A dominant performance for Hunt in this light practice, as he finished with multiple sacks and pressures during team drills. Hunt has showcased his quickness on the right side all summer, and is keeping up his status a sthe best player in camp. He'll be fun to watch this year.

Moro Ojomo: The entire first team defensive line was dominant, but Ojomo gets a shout out for a sack and creating consistent pressure up the middle. He's another player that will be fun to watch, and it's easy to see why Vic Fangio wants to keep him around past this year.

Elijah Moore: Another good day for Moore, who is being used in various roles in the offense. Hollywood Brown had a good day as well, catching a few deep balls, but Moore is making it harder for the Eagles to cut him. If he keeps getting open, he'll be forcing the Eagles' hand.

Losers

Eli Stowers: A hamstring injury following a less-than-ideal training camp? Not good for Stowers, who was trending towards a healthy scratch in Week 1. Now he could be out of a few practices, further hurting his development. The Eagles need him to get as many reps as he can over the next fe weeks.

Cole Wisniewski: In a battle for the No. 4 safety spot, Wisniewski has a concussion and did not practice. I think the Eagles will try to get him on the practice squad, but this was a setback for the roster chances. The Eagles were giving Wisniewski a long look at safety once he returned from a hamstring injury last week.

Andy Dalton: No matter how Dalton practiced on Monday, it was noticeable he didn't get the first reps with the second team offense. Tanner McKee did, and we'll see if that continues as the week goes on. McKee should be the front runner for QB2, but this still appears to be a competition.

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