A.J. Brown Trade: What Eagles Fans Should Know As June 1 Deadline Hits

June 1 is the day the Philadelphia Eagles have circled on the calendar.

After a long offseason of rumors circling around A.J. Brown, the Eagles can finally deal the star wide receiver and relieve the financial burden of his contract. Brown doesn't have a bad contract, but he has moved on from his time in Philadelphia and the Eagles are fulfilling his wishes.

The contract makes completing a deal difficult, which is why June 1 is important. After June 1, any player that is released or traded will have any future prorations kicked back to the following season. The dead money still has to be paid, but a majority is kicked back to the next year.

This is why trading Brown after June 1 is important. If the Eagles traded Brown before June 1, they would have had to pay all the dead money on his contract right away. A post-June 1 trade gives the Eagles immediate salary cap relief for 2026 and pushes back the rest of the dead money for 2027.

With the June 1 deadline here, this is what fans should know regarding Brown and his future in Philadelphia.

Where is Brown headed?

The expected destination is the New England Patriots, one of the teams on Brown's wish list. The Patriots need a No. 1 wide receiver after a Super Bowl appearance last season and A.J. Brown's close relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots haven't been the only team connected to Brown, as the Los Angeles Rams showed interest in March. The Eagles could always revisit talks with the Rams, but perhaps that was a ploy to get the Patriots to drive up their price.

The Chiefs are another team to watch for, but the likely destination is the Patriots.

What do the Eagles want in return?

The Eagles want a first-round pick in return for Brown, preferably in the 2027 draft. Next year's draft is expected to be loaded with talent, enough where there may be more than 32 players with a first-round grade. So why wouldn't the Eagles want two first-round picks in that draft class?

The Patriots are believed to have offered a 2028 first-round pick, which is significant. This isn't the Eagles' ultimate desire.

Philadelphia could settle on the 2028 first-round pick and additional compensation, which would still be a nice haul for Brown -- considering the parameters of his contract. The Eagles are ina pickle, but they also have leverage in the Brown sweepstakes.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could hold out for a 2027 first-round pick if he wanted to -- or the deal could be in place already.

What is the dead cap hit for Brown?

If the Eagles traded Brown before June 1, they would have had to pay $43.25 million in dead cap this offseason. That's a massive haul for any player, especially one that doesn't want to play for the organization.

The Eagles had no choice but to wait until after June 1 to deal Brown. The dead cap money splits -- $16.35 million this year and $27.10 million next year. That's a better pill to swallow regarding Brown's contract.

Don't be fooled. The Eagles have been shopping Brown since the start of free agency in March, but teams knew they had to wait until June 1 in order to get him. The Eagles didn't have much leverage at teh start of the offseason.

Do the Eagles have to trade Brown?

The Eagles don't have to trade Brown. They would have found a way to make this work if Brown wanted to stay in Philadelphia -- even with all the offseason additions they made.

Philadelphia chose to revamp the wide receiver position because Brown wanted out and is seeking a better opportunity elsewhere. Brown is the one who doesn't want to be in Philadelphia anymore, and he has his reasons.

The Eagles do have some leverage here with $26 million available in salary cap space, and the ability to hold off until a better offer comes along. Things could get messy with Brown if the Eagles do the latter, but this is a business.

The sooner the Eagles part ways with Brown, the better. This has become an unnecessary distraction for the majority of the offseason, even if the Eagles have handled things as best as they could.