PHILADELPHIA — It hasn’t gone as planned for the Eagles on the edge of the defense in training camp.

A strained pec has delayed the debut of star offseason pickup Jonathan Greenard. However, there has been a silver lining to that in the form of extra reps for what’s shaping up as a very deep pass-rushing room for position coach Jeremiah Washburn.

Emerging third-year star Jalyx Hunt has really excelled with the heavier workload. Meanwhile, the increased depth has also started to pay dividends in the form of free agents A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie.

Over recent practice sessions, Ebiketie has especially started to flash, progressing from a slow start in the offseason program to a more confident and productive presence in what’s shaping up as more than solid rotation when Greenard is able to return.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio highlighted Ebiketie’s recent strides earlier this week, saying: “He's made nice progress here. Coming in in the offseason in the six OTAs we had, it was kind of new to him. He was hesitant, not sure. I think he's made a lot of progress in that manner and is having a much better camp.”

The 27-year-old pass rusher signed to a one-year, $4.3 million deal in free agency with the Eagles after his rookie contract as the No. 38 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Eagles edge rusher Jalyx Hunt speaks with reporters. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

If all goes to plan, Ebiketie, who has 16 ½ career NFL sacks, and Epenesa are here to further fortify the strong trio at the top of the depth chart: Greenard, Nolan Smith and Hunt.

Greenard, acquired in a high-profile draft-weekend trade with the Minnesota Vikings before being signed to a large extension, has been sidelined with his pec strain and on the active/physically unable to perform list since the start of the camp, opening up additional snaps for players like Ebiketie.

A former Temple and Penn State standout in college, at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds Ebiketie has the athletic traits and versatility that fit Fangio’s system.

He has already shown the ability to rush the passer with the Falcons and set the edge at times. Dropping into coverage is the very Fangio-centric final part of the skill set that aligns well with the coordinator’s scheme.

After an adjustment period during the limited OTA sessions, the extra work in camp appears to be accelerating Ebiketie’s comfort level with what he’s being asked to do.

With Greenard’s timeline for return likely pushed back to Week 1, Ebiketie’s progress has offersed the Eagles a timely practice boost.

If the Cameroon native continues building on his recent practice success, the veteran could carve out a meaningful role in the pass-rushing rotation.

The more snaps Fangio feels Ebiketie and/or Epenesa can handle, could make it easier to keep Greenard, Smith and Hunt fresh for high-leverage situations late in games.

“Him and some of the other guys are taking advantage of the reps they're gaining with Greenard being out for a while,” Fangio said.