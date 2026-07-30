Eagles Adjustments if Jonathan Greenard Misses Week 1 And How Bad His Injury Really Is

Jonathan Greenard may be out longer than the Philadelphia Eagles led on.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted Greenard's pectoral injury isn't exactly as "short term" as was described prior to the start of training camp. Fangio is a straight shooter, which makes the Greenard injury significantly more concerning.

"It remains to be seen," Fangio said prior to training camp practice Thursday. "He's a veteran player. Knows the league, knows how to play. We're gonna be asking him to do some differnt things that he hasn't done during his career. That's really what he's gonna be missing with this time off.

"He's gonna miss a good bit of camp."

Fangio wouldn't commit to Greenard being back buy Week 1 of the regular season, which is September 13. This would make the injury a six-week injury for Greenard if he's not back by Week 1, leaving the Eagles without their No. 1 pass rusher for the majority of training camp.

Where do the Eagles go from here?

The Eagles are deep at pass rusher, but the puzzle isn't complete without Greenard. The contingency plan was set on Day 1 of training camp (you can read the full observations from Day 1 here).

Jalyx Hunt was lined up on the right side at edge rusher and Nolan Smith was on the left side, This actually hurts Hunt, as the Eagles were hoping to give him some looks on the left side as Greenard will predominantly play the right.

That won't be the case now, not with Greenard missing most of camp.

A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie will get their roles expanded with Greenard out, as they are the second team pass rushers. Epenesa was the post-minicamp signing the Eagles were fortunate to get.

They're gonna need him now.

"I told A.J. this. For a guy that's being asked to do things that he's never done before. I thought he did a nice job yesterday with it," Fangio said. "It was very encouraging."

The contingency plan is there, but the Eagles need that No. 1 pass rusher. That's why they are paying Greenard $24.75 million a season. Their pass rush is the same pre-Jaelan Phillips without Greenard.

How this injury affects Greenard

Greenard is learning a new defense, so that plays a factor in how significant this injury is. While Greenard is a veteran and can afford to miss time, it's not good for the Eagles if he isn't ready by Week 1.

There could be a slow start to the season for Greenard, a player who suffered a shoulder injury last season and played just 12 games. Greenard missed the team portion of mandatory minicamp rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

The Eagles were banking on Greenard being 100% and getting acclimated to the defense. That isn't going to happen, and Greenard will have to make sure he is 100% before he gets on the field.

That may not even be by Week 1 at this rate, at least that's what Fangio is implying.

The Eagles need Greenard healthy and up to speed. While the season is long, it would be ideal if Greenard is ready for Week 1. Both seem unlikely to happen.

So what about Brandon Graham?

With the Greenard injury being longer than the Eagles described it, does that summon the "bat-signal" for a Graham return?

"I'm at the mercy of Howie (Roseman)," Fangio joked on a Graham return.

The Eagles will keep a potential Graham return close to the vest as those conversations remain them and Graham. Even though training camp has started and Graham wants to be back to participate in camp, he doesn't have to be back right away.

Graham is at the Aaron Donald stage of his career. He doesn't have to be there for every camp practice, nor should he to get into football shape.